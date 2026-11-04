Biggest Champions League wins: Lens 1-9 Como, Liverpool 8-0 Beşiktaş, Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö, Bayern 9-2 GNK Dinamo

Como equalled the biggest victory in the history of the UEFA Champions League with a 9-1 triumph at Lens on Matchday 4 in 2026/27, matching Liverpool and Real Madrid's 8-0 home victories against Beşiktaş and Malmö and becoming only the second team after Bayern München to score nine goals in a game.

Liverpool became the first to hit eight in a match during the 2007/08 group stage, Yossi Benayoun's hat-trick helping the previous season's runners-up to a hugely commanding defeat of their Turkish visitors. Madrid were no less impressive eight years later when they blew away Malmö in the Spanish capital before Como put nine past Lens to match Bayern's feat.

What are the biggest Champions League wins?

Benayoun's treble, two goals apiece for Ryan Babel and Peter Crouch, and a further strike by Steven Gerrard earned Liverpool – who had hitherto picked up just one point from their opening three group matches – an unprecedented 8-0 triumph against Beşiktaş.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals, setting what was at the time an individual group stage record of 11, as Madrid matched Liverpool's feat against Malmö on Matchday 6 of the 2015/16 campaign. Karim Benzema also registered a hat-trick that night.

Debutants Como recorded the biggest away win in competition history on Matchday 4 in the 2026/27 campaign, Tasos Douvikas scoring a hat-trick at Lens with six other players also finding the net.

Bayern could not equal that eight-goal margin of victory but they did establish a new Champions League record for most goals in a single game on the opening night of the 2024/25 competition – putting nine past GNK Dinamo with Harry Kane getting four and Michael Olise two.

Eight-goal margin of victory

1-9: Lens vs Como, 04/11/2026

8-0: Liverpool vs Beşiktaş, 06/11/2007

8-0: Real Madrid vs Malmö, 08/12/2015

Watch Liverpool score eight

Seven-goal margin of victory

9-2: Bayern München v GNK Dinamo, 17/09/2024

7-0: Juventus vs Olympiacos, 10/12/2003

7-0: Arsenal vs Slavia Praha, 23/10/2007

0-7: Žilina vs Marseille, 03/11/2010

7-0: Valencia vs Genk, 23/11/2011

7-0: Bayern München vs Basel, 13/03/2012

0-7: BATE Borisov vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 21/10/2014

7-0: Bayern München vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 11/03/2015

7-0: Barcelona vs Celtic, 13/09/2016

0-7: Maribor vs Liverpool, 17/10/2017

7-0: Liverpool vs Spartak Moskva, 06/12/2017

7-0: Manchester City vs Schalke, 12/03/2019

7-0: Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest, 19/02/2025

7-0: Manchester City vs Leipzig, 14/03/2023

2018/19 highlights: Man. City 7-0 Schalke

What are the highest-scoring Champions League games?

Borussia Dortmund's remarkable 8-4 defeat of Legia Warszawa came in the 2016/17 group stage. It was 5-2 after just 32 minutes – including a burst of three goals in four minutes at one point – and while that rate couldn't continue, five more before full time earned the match a place in the record books.

Aleksandar Prijović had given Legia a tenth-minute lead in Dortmund, but the visitors were not in front again once Shinji Kagawa's quickfire double had turned the game on its head. Marco Reus was also on the mark twice during a madcap encounter which finished in suitable style with three goals in the closing ten minutes.

12: Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa, 22/11/2016

11: Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/2024

11: Monaco 8-3 Deportivo La Coruña, 05/11/2003

10: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern München, 14/08/2020

10: Lens 1-9 Como, 04/11/2026

9: Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Rosenborg, 24/10/2000

9: Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen, 08/03/2005

9: Villarreal 6-3 Aalborg, 21/10/2008

9: Tottenham 2-7 Bayern München, 01/10/2019

9: Manchester City 6-3 Leipzig, 15/09/2021

9: Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa, 25/10/2022

9: Benfica 4-5 Barcelona, 21/01/2025

9: Leverkusen 2-7 Paris Saint-Germain, 21/10/2025

9: Barcelona 7-2 Newcastle, 18/03/2026

9: Paris Saint-Germain 5-4 Bayern München, 28/04/2026

9: LASK 3-6 Liverpool, 14/10/2026

Dortmund 8-4 Legia: Watch all the goals

What are the highest-scoring Champions League draws?

4-4: Hamburg vs Juventus, 13/09/2000

4-4: Chelsea vs Liverpool, 14/04/2009

4-4: Leverkusen vs Roma, 20/10/2015

4-4: Chelsea vs Ajax, 05/11/2019