Nations League: Latest on quarter-final qualification, promotion, play-offs and relegation

The Nations League will consist of three leagues from 2028/29, with an adjusted promotion/relegation system for 2026/27.﻿

See the key permutations for Matchday 5, spanning promotion, the quarter-finals, the play-offs and relegation.

New Nations League system explained

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. Last updated: 10:00 CET on Tuesday 10 November.

How teams on equal points are separated As per article 15 of the UEFA Nations League regulations, if two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the league phase, the following criteria are applied, in this order, to determine the group standings: a. Higher number of points obtained in the group matches played among the teams in question; b. Superior goal difference from the group matches played among the teams in question; c. Higher number of goals scored in the group matches played among the teams in question; d. If, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to k) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal; e. Superior goal difference in all group matches; f. Higher number of goals scored in all group matches; g. Higher number of away goals scored in all group matches; h. Higher number of wins in all group matches; i. Higher number of away wins in all group matches; j. Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points); k. Higher position in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League access list (see Annex C).

League A

How it works The group winners and runners-up advance to the quarter-finals.

The two highest-ranked third-placed teams remain in League A.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams contest the League A/B play-offs against the four runners-up from League B.

The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

France (10pts), Italy (7), Belgium (6), Türkiye (0)

France will be confirmed as group winners and quarter-finalists if they win against Italy. France will be confirmed as quarter-finalists if they do not lose to Italy, or if Belgium do not beat Türkiye.

Italy will be confirmed in the quarter-finals if they win against France and Belgium lose to Türkiye.

Belgium will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Türkiye and Italy beat France. They will be safe from direct relegation if they avoid defeat against Türkiye.

Türkiye cannot reach the quarter-finals and will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not beat Belgium.

Netherlands (8pts), Greece (8), Germany (5), Serbia (0)

Netherlands will be confirmed in the quarter-finals if they beat Greece and Germany do not win, or if they draw and Germany lose.

Greece will be confirmed as group winners and qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat Netherlands. Greece will be confirmed in the top two and qualify for the quarter-finals if they draw and Germany do not beat Serbia.

Germany will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Serbia and Netherlands do not lose to Greece. Germany will be safe from direct relegation if they avoid defeat by Serbia.

Serbia cannot reach the quarter-finals and will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not beat Germany.

Spain (12pts), England (9), Croatia (3), Czechia (0)

Spain have confirmed their place in the quarter-finals. They will be confirmed as group winners if they beat Czechia and England do not beat Croatia, or if Spain draw and England lose.

England will be confirmed in the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by Croatia.

Croatia will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they do not beat England. Croatia will be safe from direct relegation if they win and Czechia do not beat Spain, or if Croatia draw and Czechia lose.

Czechia cannot reach the quarter-finals. Czechia will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose to Spain and Croatia avoid defeat, or if they draw and Croatia win.

Portugal (12pts), Denmark (6), Wales (3), Norway (3)

Portugal have confirmed their place in the quarter-finals. They will be confirmed as group winners if they avoid defeat by Denmark.

Denmark will be confirmed in the quarter-finals if they beat Portugal and Norway do not beat Wales. Denmark will be safe from direct relegation if they draw.

Wales will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Norway or Denmark beat Portugal. Wales will also be unable to reach the last eight if they draw and Denmark avoid defeat. Wales will be safe from direct relegation if they win and Denmark avoid defeat.

Norway will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Wales and Denmark avoid defeat by Portugal, or if they draw and Denmark win. Norway will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose and Denmark avoid defeat.

League B

How it works The group winners are promoted to League A.

The runners-up contest the League A/B play-offs against the two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams from League A.

The third-placed teams remain in League B.

The fourth-placed teams contest the League B/C play-offs against the four runners-up from League C.

Switzerland (12pts), Slovenia (7), Scotland (4), North Macedonia (0)

Switzerland will seal top spot and confirm promotion if they avoid defeat by Slovenia. They are already confirmed in the top two.

Slovenia will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Switzerland. They will also confirm their top-two spot if both games are drawn, or if Scotland lose.

Scotland will be unable to be promoted if they lose or Slovenia win. They will also be unable to be promoted if they draw and Slovenia avoid defeat. Scotland will be safe from relegation if they avoid defeat against North Macedonia.

North Macedonia will be confirmed in the League B/C play-offs if they do not beat Scotland. North Macedonia are unable to be promoted.

Northern Ireland (8pts), Hungary (7), Ukraine (4), Georgia (2)

Northern Ireland will seal top spot and confirm promotion if they beat Ukraine and Hungary lose to Georgia. Northern Ireland will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat.

Hungary will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Georgia and Ukraine do not beat Northern Ireland, or if Hungary draw and Ukraine lose.

Ukraine will be unable to be promoted if they lose to Northern Ireland and Hungary avoid defeat by Georgia, or if Ukraine draw and Hungary win. Ukraine will be safe from relegation if they win and Georgia do not win.

Georgia will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat Hungary. Georgia will be confirmed in the League B/C play-offs if they do not win and Ukraine beat Northern Ireland.

Austria (8pts), Kosovo (5), Republic of Ireland (5), Israel (2)

Austria will seal top spot and confirm promotion if they beat Republic of Ireland. Austria will be confirmed in the top two if they draw.

Kosovo will be safe from relegation if they beat Israel. Kosovo will be unable to finish first if they do not win and Austria avoid defeat.

Republic of Ireland will be safe from relegation if they avoid defeat by Austria and Israel do not win, or regardless if Israel lose.

Israel will be confirmed in the League B/C play-offs if they lose to Kosovo. Israel will be unable to be promoted if they draw.

Sweden (10pts), Bosnia and Herzegovina (8), Poland (4), Romania (0)

Sweden will seal top spot and confirm promotion if they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina. Sweden will be confirmed in the top two if they draw or if Poland do not beat Romania.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be confirmed in second place and the League A/B play-offs if they lose to Sweden and Poland do not beat Romania. Bosnia and Herzegovina will be confirmed in the top two if they win, if they draw and Poland do not win, or if Poland lose.

Poland will be unable to reach the League A/B play-offs if they do not beat Romania. Poland will be safe from relegation if they avoid defeat.

Romania will be confirmed in the League B/C play-offs if they do not beat Poland. Romania cannot be promoted.

League C

How it works The group winners are promoted to League B.

The runners-up contest the League B/C play-offs against the fourth-placed teams from League B.

The third and fourth-placed teams remain in League C.

Albania (9pts), Belarus (7), Finland (7), San Marino (0)

Albania will seal top spot and confirm promotion if they beat Finland and Belarus do not beat San Marino. Albania will be confirmed in the top two if they win.

Belarus will be confirmed in the top two if they beat San Marino and Finland lose.

Finland will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Albania and Belarus do not beat San Marino. Finland will be unable to be promoted if they lose and Belarus win.

San Marino will finish in fourth place and remain in League C.

Montenegro (10pts), Cyprus (7), Armenia (4), Latvia (1)

Montenegro will seal top spot and confirm promotion if they beat Latvia and Cyprus do not beat Armenia, or if they draw and Cyprus lose. Montenegro are already confirmed in the top two.

Cyprus will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat by Armenia. Cyprus will be confirmed in second place and the League B/C play-offs if they draw with Armenia and Montenegro beat Latvia.

Armenia will be unable to be promoted if they do not beat Cyprus.

Latvia will remain in League C.

Slovakia (10pts), Faroe Islands (4), Moldova (4), Kazakhstan (2)

Slovakia will seal top spot and confirm promotion if they avoid defeat by the Faroe Islands. They are already sure of a top-two spot.

Faroe Islands will be unable to finish first if they do not beat Slovakia.

Moldova cannot finish first.

Kazakhstan will be unable to reach the League B/C play-offs if they do not beat Moldova.

Iceland (8pts), Estonia (6), Bulgaria (4), Luxembourg (3)

Iceland will seal top spot and confirm promotion if they beat Bulgaria and Estonia do not beat Luxembourg. Iceland will be confirmed in the top two if they win, or if they draw and Luxembourg do not beat Estonia.

Estonia will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Luxembourg and Bulgaria do not beat Iceland. Estonia will be unable to finish first if they do not win and Iceland win.

Bulgaria will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Iceland and Estonia beat Luxembourg.

Luxembourg will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Estonia.

League D

How it works All teams are promoted to League C.

Malta (7pts), Gibraltar (2), Andorra (1)

Malta, Gibraltar and Andorra will be promoted to League C.

Azerbaijan (5pts), Lithuania (4), Liechtenstein (1)

Azerbaijan, Lithuania and Liechtenstein will be promoted to League C.