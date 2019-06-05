Cristiano Ronaldo: Europe's top international scorer
Wednesday 5 June 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo now has 86 international goals, two ahead of Ferenc Puskás as Europe's all-time top scorer.
After scoring the opener in Portugal's 2018 FIFA World Cup game against Morocco, Cristiano Ronaldo overtook Ferenc Puskás to become Europe's all-time leading international marksman.
The forward moved above Japan's Kunishige Kamamoto (80) in the global rankings in March, and was previously tied with Puskás (84). Iran's Ali Daei (109) is the only player in world football to have outscored him.
Europe's all-time top international goalscorers
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 86 goals in 157 appearances
Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 in 89
Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68
Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137
Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62
Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 116
Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59 in 68
David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 98
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 56 in 104
Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91
Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 55 in 101
Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102
Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 120
Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38
Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112
Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123
Hakan Sükür (Turkey) – 51 in 112
Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72
Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102
How Ronaldo's international goals have come
- Home or away?
Forty-one of Ronaldo's strikes have come at home (including at UEFA EURO 2004 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals in Portugal), 30 away and 15 on neutral territory.
- Win, lose or draw?
Prior to the UEFA Nations League semi-finals Ronaldo hasdscored in 58 games, with Portugal going on to win 48 of them. They had drawn five and lost five.
- One, two; a one, two, three, four
Ronaldo has hit five hat-tricks, plus one four-goal salvo. There have been 14 doubles, with the remaining 39 goals coming in single file.
- Favourite opponents
Five of Ronaldo's haul have come against each of Andorra, Armenia, Latvia and Sweden, with four apiece versus Estonia, Faroe Islands and the Netherlands. He has never struck against France, Germany, Italy or England.
- Records
Top scorer in UEFA European Championship, including qualifiers: 29
Top scorer in UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 9 (level with Michel Platini)
Scored in most UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 4
Most goals scored by a European in competitive internationals: 65
Most goals scored in European FIFA World Cup qualifying: 30
First goal in a UEFA Nations League Finals: v Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto)
Data correct as of 5 June 2019