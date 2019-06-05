Cristiano Ronaldo: Europe's top international scorer

After scoring the opener in Portugal's 2018 FIFA World Cup game against Morocco, Cristiano Ronaldo overtook Ferenc Puskás to become Europe's all-time leading international marksman.

The forward moved above Japan's Kunishige Kamamoto (80) in the global rankings in March, and was previously tied with Puskás (84). Iran's Ali Daei (109) is the only player in world football to have outscored him.

Europe's all-time top international goalscorers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 86 goals in 157 appearances

Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 in 89

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68

Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137

Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62

Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 116

Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59 in 68

David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 98

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 56 in 104

Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91

Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 55 in 101

Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102

Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 120

Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38

Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112

Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123

Hakan Sükür (Turkey) – 51 in 112

Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72

Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102

Ronaldo scored four against Andorra ©AFP/Getty Images

How Ronaldo's international goals have come

Home or away?

Forty-one of Ronaldo's strikes have come at home (including at UEFA EURO 2004 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals in Portugal), 30 away and 15 on neutral territory.

Win, lose or draw?

Prior to the UEFA Nations League semi-finals Ronaldo hasdscored in 58 games, with Portugal going on to win 48 of them. They had drawn five and lost five.

One, two; a one, two, three, four

Ronaldo has hit five hat-tricks, plus one four-goal salvo. There have been 14 doubles, with the remaining 39 goals coming in single file.

Favourite opponents

Five of Ronaldo's haul have come against each of Andorra, Armenia, Latvia and Sweden, with four apiece versus Estonia, Faroe Islands and the Netherlands. He has never struck against France, Germany, Italy or England.

Records

Top scorer in UEFA European Championship, including qualifiers: 29

Top scorer in UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 9 (level with Michel Platini)

Scored in most UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 4

Most goals scored by a European in competitive internationals: 65

Most goals scored in European FIFA World Cup qualifying: 30

First goal in a UEFA Nations League Finals: v Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto)

Data correct as of 5 June 2019

