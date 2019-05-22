Porto city guide

PREPPING AND PACKING



1. Book your travel and accommodation as early as possible – prices rise quickly!

2. Ensure your arrival time in Porto leaves you with enough time to get to the stadium if you're travelling on the day of the match.

3. Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months from the date of travel. You may also need to check if you require a visa.

4. Local time is the same as the UK, an hour behind the Netherlands and Switzerland.

5. EU residents enjoy free roaming charges in Portugal. Fans from elsewhere, including Switzerland, should check charges with their service provider.

6. Travel light: large bags are not permitted in the stadium (see ticket/stadium info for more).

Stadium view ©Getty Images

7. Start planning your host city and matchday travel – use our Volkswagen mobility companion for help!

8. Pack your football shirt and other matchday essentials but be sure you also check the stadium regulations to avoid disappointment.

9. Finally, if you've been provided with a paper ticket, make sure you store it in a safe place before you travel.

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE TICKETS

TRAVELLING TO PORTO

By air: Francisco Sà Carnerio Airport (OPO) is the closest international airport to both Porto and Guimaraes; visit their website for more information.

Information for official fan groups: If you're travelling by charter flight, coaches will take you directly from the airport to your designated stadium drop-off point upon arrival – check with your national association for further details.

ACCOMMODATION

Think carefully about where you want to stay – near the stadium, the airport or right in the heart of the city centre? Score the perfect accommodation for the UEFA Nations League finals, visit booking.com.

GETTING AROUND

TRANSPORT FROM AIRPORT



By train: Purple line E departs Aeroporto train station to Trindade station every 20 minutes. It costs €1.85 for a single ticket (timetable here).

By bus: City bus routes 601, 602, 604 take you direct to the city centre. Alternatively, GetBus has a 30-minute non-stop service (timetable here).

By car: It is a 30-minute journey to the city centre (17km).

TRAVELLING IN PORTO



Public transport: The metro system is open from 6am to 1am, includes five lines and costs €1.20 for a single ticket (unlimited access travel cards are also available). Buses also serve the city and go all the way out to the furthest suburbs.

Porto viewed from the River Douro ©Getty Images

Walk: The centre of Porto is easy to navigate by foot.

Bike: Bicycles can be hired easily from a number of locations in the city centre. There are some great cycle paths along the Douro, from Ribeira to Foz, or from Vila Nova de Gaia to Afurada and beyond.

WHAT TO SEE

For culture: The 76m-tall Clérigos Tower is the most important feature of the Porto skyline; opened in 1763, it was conceived by Italian architect Nicolau Nasoni, and offers a brilliant panorama of the historical centre – provided you can face the steps.

The picturesque Ribeira neighbourhood ©Getty Images

For atmosphere: Ribeira is the place to go. A maze of medieval alleys that zigzag up and down to the Douro river, it provides access to the Ponte de Dom Luís I and the port-wine lodges across the river in Vila Nova de Gaia.



For fresh air: Designed in the 19th century, the gardens of the Palácio de Cristal (Crystal Palace) are close to the city centre, and offer eight hectares of luxurious greenery with astonishing views over the river.

USEFUL LINKS

Visit Porto: http://www.visitportoandnorth.travel/

Lonely Planet: https://www.lonelyplanet.com/portugal/the-north/porto

Porto portal: http://www.porto.pt/home

Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Porto

PHRASEBOOK

Hello – Olá (oh-LAH)

How are you? – Como vai? (KOH-moh VIGH?)

Please – Por favor (poor fah-VOHR)

Thank you – Obrigado/a (oh-bree-GAH-doh/oh-bree-GAH-da)

Goodbye – Adeus (ah-DEH-oosh)