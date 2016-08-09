Carvajal wonder goal wins Super Cup for Madrid

Dani Carvajal's 119th-minute solo strike gives Madrid victory against Sevilla in Trondheim



Marco Asensio's superb curling shot gives Madrid the lead (21)

Franco Vázquez (41) and Yevhen Konoplyanka penalty (72) turn match around

Sergio Ramos forces extra time with equaliser in final seconds (90+3)

Madrid win UEFA Super Cup for third time; Sevilla's third defeat in a row



A remarkable solo Dani Carvajal goal won the UEFA Super Cup for Real Madrid, the right-back dancing through to settle an engrossing contest in the 119th minute and inflict yet another defeat in the competition on Sevilla.

Madrid started brightly and were rewarded in spectacular fashion midway through the opening period. Twenty-year-old Marco Asensio, making his first European appearance, picked up possession 25 metres out and curled a shot into the top corner.

Franco Vázquez levelled shortly before half-time, squeezing a left-footed effort beyond the reach of Kiko Casilla, and Sevilla looked to have it won with 18 minutes left as Vitolo was tripped by Ramos. Yevhen Konoplyanka stepped up to send Casilla the wrong way from the spot.

Not for the first time, Sergio Ramos was Madrid's stoppage-time saviour, nodding in a Lucas Vázquez cross with seconds remaining. Extra time started with Sevilla losing Timothée Kolodziejczak to a second yellow card and Madrid's pressure was nearly rewarded but another Ramos header was ruled out.

Sergio Rico's fine stop from Lucas Vázquez looked to have set up penalties, but Carvajal cut through the Sevilla defence to settle matters at the last.

Analysis by Daniel Thacker from the Lerkendal Stadion

Man of the Match: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Ramos is fast earning a reputation as one of football's finest ever big-game players. The Real Madrid captain, who scored in the UEFA Champions League final in Milan three months ago, was at it again here, driving his team forward at every opportunity and scoring yet another added-time equaliser to add to his collection. The way he then marshalled his side from defence in extra time was a lesson in leadership.

Carvajal returns in style

Denied a chance to feature for Spain at UEFA EURO 2016 through injury, Dani Carvajal made up for some of that disappointment with a marvellous winning goal. Weaving his way in and out of the Sevilla defence into the box, his calm finish left the otherwise excellent Sergio Rico with no chance. The local fans – mostly supporting Real Madrid – were overjoyed and erupted in celebration.

Marco Asensio is mobbed after his opener ©Getty Images

Asensio shines on debut

Asensio has been hailed as one of Spain's brightest young talents and certainly gave credence to that reputation with a fine display on his Madrid debut. As well as his fine left-footed strike from distance, the 20-year-old caught the eye with his movement. Ghosting inside time and again from the left flank, Asensio caused the Sevilla defence no end of problems.

Reporter's view (@UEFAcomDanielT)

This was a brilliant game, and another UEFA Super Cup that will live long in the memory. Credit must go to Sevilla for the way they responded after going behind early and to their new coach Jorge Sampaoli, whose game plan came within seconds of working to perfection. The UEFA Europa League winners, though, were denied by another display that will live long in Real Madrid folklore. Ramos said yesterday that winning trophies is in Los Blancos' DNA and he and his team-mates proved that once again in Trondheim.

