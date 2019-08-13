Super Cup preview: Liverpool v Chelsea

• First all-English Super Cup is taking place in Istanbul

Possible line-ups

Liverpool: Adrián; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keïta; Mané, Firmino, Salah

Out: Alisson (calf), Clyne (knee), Lovren (illness)

Doubtful: none

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri; Jorginho, Kovačić; Pulišić, Barkley, Pedro; Giroud

Out: Hudson-Odoi (Achilles), Lofuts-Cheek (Achilles), James (ankle)

Doubtful: Kanté (knee), Rüdiger (knee)

Where to watch

Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) here.

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager

Press conference scheduled for 18:15 CET.

Frank Lampard, Chelsea manager

“I'm optimistic because I believe in the players and the fact that we are here in the final because we deserve to be. I'm very understanding of the quality of the opposition in Liverpool, the team that deservedly won the Champions League and who have a fantastic manager and group of players. If we play to our maximum we can win the match. It's important as a club like Chelsea that we give everything as a club to try and win it. We certainly understand the importance of it.”

Reporters’ views

Joseph Walker, Liverpool reporter: Klopp's European champions got their Premier League campaign off to an impressive start on Friday, racing into a 4-0 lead against Norwich before half-time.

The German has a couple of selection dilemmas ahead of the all-English clash: who partners Virgil an Dijk at the back out of Joe Gomez, who has started the last two, or Joël Matip, who was instrumental last season; and will he give into the temptation to throw Sadio Mané back in from the start after a long summer with his national side? Decisions, decisions ...

Daniel Thacker, Chelsea reporter: Lampard may have been pivotal as a player in Chelsea's most successful period in living memory, yet the UEFA Super Cup eluded him twice – in 2012 and 2013.

If adding that trophy to his and his club's honours board was not motivation enough, then the opposition should provide further impetus: there is no love lost between Chelsea and Liverpool in Europe, a legacy of the meetings in which Lampard figured prominently between 2005 and 2009. Emphatically beaten at Manchester United on Sunday, Chelsea will hope to take this rare second chance to get the Lampard era off to a winning start.

Pre/early-season results

Liverpool

11/07: W 6-0 v Tranmere Rovers (a)

14/07: W 3-1 v Bradford City (n)

20/07: L 2-3 v Borussia Dortmund (n)

21/07: L 1-2 v Sevilla (n)

25/07: D 2-2 v Sporting CP (n)

28/07: L 0-3 v Napoli (n)

31/07: W 3-1 v Lyon (n)

04/08: D 1-1 (lost 4-5 on pens) v Manchester City (n), FA Community Shield

09/08: W 4-1 v Norwich City (h), Premier League

Chelsea

10/07: D 1-1 v Bohemians (a)

13/07: W 4-0 v St Patrick's Athletic (a)

19/07: L 0-1 v Kawasaki Frontale (n)

23/07: W 2-1 v Barcelona (n)

28/07: W 4-3 v Reading (a)

31/07: W 5-3 v Salzburg (a)

03/08: D 2-2 v Borussia Mönchengladbach (a)

11/08: L 4-0 v Manchester United (a), Premier League

Did you know?

Seven finals have previous been contested by domestic rivals: two all-Italian ones, and five involving Spanish teams including four since 2014, most recently Atlético Madrid beating Real Madrid last year. Check out more facts and stats in our extensive match background.

