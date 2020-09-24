Bayern win Super Cup: Javi Martínez heads extra-time winner against Sevilla

Bayern won the UEFA Super Cup for the first time since 2013 courtesy of a 2-1 victory against Sevilla in Budapest.



Match in brief

Manuel Neuer lifts the UEFA Super Cup Getty Images

Sevilla made the early running and were rewarded when Luuk de Jong nodded a Jesús Navas cross into the path of Ivan Rakitić, only for David Alaba to fell the Croatian midfielder. Lucas Ocampos made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Bayern ramped up the pressure with Yassine Bounou thwarting Robert Lewandowski, but the Polish striker eventually set up the equaliser, cushioning Thomas Müller's cross into the path of Leon Goretzka, who finished confidently.

Sevilla had the best chance of the second half when substitute Youssef En-Nesyri surged through only for Manuel Neuer to save the European champions. It was take two in extra time with the Bayern custodian deflecting another En-Nesyri effort against the post and that proved pivotal as another substitute, Javi Martínez, headed in after Bounou parried Alaba's strike.

Man of the Match: Thomas Müller (Bayern)

Thomas Müller with his Man of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

Tibor Sisa, UEFA technical observer: "He was all over the field. His constant movement made it difficult for the opposition; he created space that helped his team-mates take up dangerous positions. Today's win was all about the team, and he is a team man. He gave everything for the win."

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter

Bayern don't often do things the easy way in European finals and so it was here. Sevilla proved their toughest test of the summer with another gutsy performance, but the Bavarians deserved their victory in the end. Any disappointment Hansi Flick may have at his team's unusual profligacy in front of goal will be soothed by a fourth trophy in as many months. And what a moment for Javi Martínez, Bayern's UEFA Super Cup hero again.

Joe Walker, Sevilla reporter

A story of what might have been for Sevilla, who got off to the perfect start through Ocampos's penalty before weathering the Bayern storm so well throughout normal time. They missed a glorious chance to win it at the death and were ultimately made to pay by a fitter team as the game went on.

View from the stadium: Daniel Thacker, UEFA.com match reporter

Leon Goretzka takes the acclaim after making it 1-1 Getty Images

This was a highly entertaining fixture, as has become the norm for the UEFA Super Cup in recent years. Sevilla made an enterprising start, showcasing all their European nous, and gave as good as they got throughout, but Bayern's pressure eventually told. The European champions crafted a beautiful leveller through Goretzka and though the Europa League winners stood firm throughout the second period, Javi Martínez's extra-time winner was nothing less than Flick's side deserved.

Reaction

Man of the match Thomas Müller, speaking to UEFA.com: "We're delighted, it's unbelievable. We're so tired after 120 minutes against Sevilla, a tough opponent. We fought hard and showed as a team that we have that winner's mentality, even when we're not at our best. Congratulations to the team and to Javi Martínez, our Mr Super Cup."

Javi Martínez, Bayern midfielder: "I always want to give 100% for Bayern and I showed that today. Even if I only play ten or 15 minutes, I try to help the team and I did that today with my goal. I'm really happy to win this trophy for a second time. I also scored in 2013, so it's a great night."



Jesús Navas, Sevilla captain: "It was a really even game and in the end it was they who were able to score the winner, but we had our chances. We had chances and didn't take them. We need to bounce back and carry on. It's a shame. The side fought, worked hard, had the right attitude; we always looked to score, but it just wasn't our night."



Ivan Rakitić, Sevilla midfielder: "First of all, congratulations to Bayern. It's disappointing but that's football. We saw tonight how important Neuer is for them. We had two great chances to go ahead but he stopped them. Then we gave away a silly corner and they scored. Nevertheless, we can be proud of how we played against the best team in Europe."



Key stats

• Six of the last eight UEFA Super Cups have gone to extra time.

• The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have won 25 of the 45 editions.

• Bayern are the tenth club to have multiple UEFA Super Cup triumphs to their name.

• Bayern have won their last 23 games in all competitions.

• Javi Martínez has scored in extra time in Bayern's last two UEFA Super Cups – in 2013 and 2020.

• Sevilla have lost a record five UEFA Super Cups.

• Lucas Ocampos has scored all six penalties he has ever taken for Sevilla.



Line-ups

Manuel Neuer admires yet another trophy POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Hernández (Javi Martínez 99), Süle﻿, Alaba (Boateng 112); Goretzka (Davies 99), Kimmich; Sané (Tolisso 70), Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, ﻿Diego Carlos, Koundé, Escudero; Jordán (Vázquez 94), ﻿Fernando, Rakitić (Óliver Torres 56)﻿; Suso (Gudelj 73), De Jong (En-Nesyri 56), Ocampos

What's next?

Both sides are in Pot 1 in the draw for the UEFA Champions League group stage, staged in Nyon on 1 October.