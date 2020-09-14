Bayern vs Sevilla UEFA Super Cup preview: where to watch, team news

Bayern take on Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest on Thursday 24 September at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.



Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Super Cup broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Coman, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Escudero; Rakitić, Fernando, Jordán; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos



The teams

Bayern

UEFA ranking: 1

Last five competitive games : WWWWW

Summer signings: Leroy Sané (Man. City), Alexander Nübel (Schalke), Tanguy Kouassi (Paris)

2019/20: UEFA Champions League winners, 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup winners

UEFA Super Cup record: P4 W1 L3

2012/13, W vs Chelsea

2000/01, L vs Liverpool

1975/76, L vs Anderlecht

1974/75, L vs Dynamo Kyiv

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch all of Bayern's 2019/20 Champions League goals

Sevilla (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 8

Last five competitive games : WWWWW

Summer signings: Ivan Rakitić (Barcelona), Óscar (Real Madrid)

2019/20: UEFA Europa League winners, 4th in Liga, R16 in Copa del Rey

UEFA Super Cup record: P5 W1 L4

2015/16, L vs Real Madrid

2014/15, L vs Barcelona

2013/14, L vs Real Madrid

2006/07, L vs AC Milan

2005/06, W vs Barcelona

Log in for free to watch the highlights Every goal of Sevilla's road to 2020 Europa League glory

Previous meetings

The teams have met just once in UEFA competition, in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

No German side had ever won at Sevilla when Bayern rolled into town, and that record looked set to continue when Pablo Sarabia struck. Jesús Navas' own goal made it 1-1 before Thiago Alcántara's deflected effort won it for the visitors. A goalless second leg took Bayern through to the last four, though Joaquín Correa so nearly set up a grandstand finish as he hit the bar.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Quarter-final highlights: Sevilla 1-2 Bayern

How the teams are shaping up

To follow

Tactics

Hans-Dieter Flick puts a big onus on fitness, and it was the intensity of Bayern's press that devastated Barcelona in last season's UEFA Champions League semis, as it has done to many teams before. Robert Lewandowski is the star of the team, but don't overlook 'Raumdeuter' Thomas Müller's influence. He covers the ground, calls the press and creates space for the wingers and full-backs to get forward and create an attacking overload. Bayern's defensive line looks too high at times, but it's a calculated risk.

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2019 highlights: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 pens)

Julen Lopetegui arranges his side in a 4-3-3 that can quickly become a 4-5-1 when not in possession. He likes them to play with unrelenting intensity, pressing high up the pitch and hounding opponents who try and play out from the back. Going forwards, keep an eye on the marauding full-backs led by Jesús Navas now that partner-in-crime Sergio Reguilón has returned to Real Madrid, and the onus will be on Ivan Rakitić to pull the strings in midfield following the departure of Éver Banega.

Joe Walker, Sevilla reporter

View from the camps

Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach: "Bayern have a manager who deserves a lot of credit for the way in which he has managed the side and changed the team's fortunes by giving it a strong identity in addition to a lot of focus on teamwork. It's very difficult to do what he has done. They know exactly how they want to play, how they want to attack, where they are going to defend. In truth, we are up against the best team in the world at the moment but we don't want to just roll over."

More to follow

What's next

Bayern and Sevilla will line up in the UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Nyon on 1 October, though any potential rematch will have to wait until the new year as they are both in Pot 1.