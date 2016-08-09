FYR Macedonia to host 2017 UEFA Super Cup

FYR Macedonia will host its first UEFA club competition final in 2017 after the UEFA Super Cup was awarded to Skopje's National Arena Filip II of Macedonia.

The decision was taken last year to award the landlocked Balkan country its first major showpiece, which will be staged on 8 August. The National Arena Filip II of Macedonia is no stranger to UEFA games, though. During extensive renovations it hosted five matches at the 2010 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship – the 8,000 that turned out to watch the hosts take on Spain remains a competition record.

Factfile: National Arena Filip II of Macedonia

UEFA capacity: 33,460

Tenants: FYR Macedonia, FK Vardar, FK Rabotnicki

Opened: 1947

• The venue is a redevelopment of the former national arena – the Gradski Stadion.

• Re-opened on 12 August 2009 when FYR Macedonia lost 3-2 to European champions Spain in a friendly.

• Hosted five games during the 2010 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship, including the decider won by France and a group game between Spain and the hosts that attracted a competition record crowd of 8,000.

• An illuminated outer façade was completed in 2013 and the arena is also adapted to host concerts including the likes of Pink and Carlos Santana.