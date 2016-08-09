Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Spain extends UEFA Super Cup dominance

Tuesday 9 August 2016

Spain has extended its UEFA Super Cup dominance following Real Madrid's victory against Sevilla. UEFA.com checks out the record books and looks back on some highlights.

Marcelo celebrates with the trophy
Marcelo celebrates with the trophy ©Getty Images

Spain's UEFA Super Cup pre-eminence has continued with the meeting of Real Madrid and Sevilla in Trondheim.

The number of Spanish participations in the history of the fixture has increased to 24 – 13 of them victories – with UEFA Champions League holders Madrid beating UEFA Europa League champions Sevilla after extra time in this year's match. We look at some of the records the Liga holds.

Most wins by country
Spain 13
Italy 9
England 7
Belgium 3
Netherlands 2

Most appearances by country (including 2016)
Spain 24
England 15
Italy 13
Germany 8
Netherlands 5

One-country UEFA Super Cups (including 2016)
Spain 4 (2006, 2014, 2015, 2016)
Italy 2 (1990, 1993)

Most wins by club
Milan 5
Barcelona 5
Liverpool 3
Real Madrid 3
Ajax 2
Atlético Madrid 2
Juventus 2
Anderlecht 2
Valencia 2

Most appearances by club
Barcelona 9
Milan 7
Liverpool 5
Real Madrid 5
Sevilla 5
Bayern München 4
Porto 4

Most wins by player
Paolo Maldini (Milan) 4
Daniel Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona) 4

Most appearances by player in separate years*
Paolo Maldini (Milan) 5
Daniel Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona) 5

*Appearances in both legs of pre-1998 format count as one appearance

Highlights: Spanish Super Cup winners
