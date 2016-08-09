Spain extends UEFA Super Cup dominance

Spain's UEFA Super Cup pre-eminence has continued with the meeting of Real Madrid and Sevilla in Trondheim.

The number of Spanish participations in the history of the fixture has increased to 24 – 13 of them victories – with UEFA Champions League holders Madrid beating UEFA Europa League champions Sevilla after extra time in this year's match. We look at some of the records the Liga holds.

Most wins by country

Spain 13

Italy 9

England 7

Belgium 3

Netherlands 2

Most appearances by country (including 2016)

Spain 24

England 15

Italy 13

Germany 8

Netherlands 5

One-country UEFA Super Cups (including 2016)

Spain 4 (2006, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Italy 2 (1990, 1993)

Most wins by club

Milan 5

Barcelona 5

Liverpool 3

Real Madrid 3

Ajax 2

Atlético Madrid 2

Juventus 2

Anderlecht 2

Valencia 2

Most appearances by club

Barcelona 9

Milan 7

Liverpool 5

Real Madrid 5

Sevilla 5

Bayern München 4

Porto 4

Most wins by player

Paolo Maldini (Milan) 4

Daniel Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona) 4

Most appearances by player in separate years*

Paolo Maldini (Milan) 5

Daniel Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona) 5

*Appearances in both legs of pre-1998 format count as one appearance