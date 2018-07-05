UEFA Super Cup tickets have been allocated

The 2018 UEFA Super Cup ticket ballot has been conducted – log in to the ticket portal now to check if you have been successful. The game takes place at Lilleküla Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, on 15 August.

TICKET PORTAL

The ticket application window opened on 5 June at 14:00CET (15:00 Estonian time) and closed on 26 June at 14:00CET.

How the application process worked

Lilleküla Stadium is staging the 2018 UEFA Super Cup ©Getty Images

Sales were not conducted on a first-come, first-served basis — so applications made at any time while the portal was open had an equal chance of being successful. Applicants could apply for up to four tickets per person.

Demand was very high, so a ballot was conducted to allocate tickets. Every valid application was entered into the ballot, irrespective of the time of submission within the application period.

Applicants have now been notified via email if they have been successful or not, and can check the status of their applications on the ticket portal using their dedicated username and password.

Payments will be taken automatically for successful applicants.

There will be no paper tickets for the 2018 UEFA Super Cup; all tickets will be delivered to a dedicated mobile app.

TICKET PORTAL

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Real Madrid 2017 Super Cup success

As usual, fans and the general public will be allocated around 70% of the net capacity of the stadium, which has a capacity of about 13,000. The remaining seats will be set aside for the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

Pricing categories

Category 1: €130

Category 2: €90

Category 3: €50

Accessibility tickets: €50

All ticket holders are bound by the ticketing terms and conditions, and UEFA will take action in case of any breaches. Online applications will be verified with the competent authorities to ensure that anyone banned from attending football matches cannot purchase tickets. Sales of tickets for the 2018 UEFA Super Cup have been conducted exclusively on UEFA.com. UEFA urges all football fans to refrain from purchasing tickets from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, as such tickets may be counterfeit or invalid and an unaware purchaser may be refused admission to the stadium.