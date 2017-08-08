UEFA Super Cup roll of honour: Madrid end 27-year wait

Real Madrid have continued Spain's dominance of the UEFA Super Cup with victory against Manchester United in Skopje – becoming the first club to retain the trophy since 1990.

The 2-1 win was Spain's 14th triumph in the competition – a fourth in a row, and an eighth in nine years – from 25 appearances; Italy have nine wins and are second in the all-time ranking. Madrid have also become only the second team to successfully defend the trophy, following AC Milan's victories in 1989 and 1990.

The Italian club are level with Barcelona on five wins – one more than Madrid. UEFA.com looks at the records.

Most wins by country

Spain 14

Italy 9

England 7

Belgium 3

Netherlands 2

Valencia won Spain's first UEFA Super Cup in 1980 ©Getty Images

Most appearances by country

Spain 25

England 16

Italy 13

Germany 8

Netherlands 5

Most wins by club

Milan 5

Barcelona 5

Real Madrid 4

Liverpool 3

Ajax 2

Atlético Madrid 2

Juventus 2

Anderlecht 2

Valencia 2

See how Barcelona won their fifth title in 2015

Most appearances by club

Barcelona 9

Milan 7

Liverpool 5

Real Madrid 5

Sevilla 5

Bayern München 4

Manchester United 4

Porto 4

Most wins by player

Paolo Maldini (Milan) 4

Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona) 4

Most appearances by player in separate years*

Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona) 5

*Appearances in both legs of pre-1998 format count as one appearance