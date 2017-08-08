Tallinn to stage 2018 UEFA Super Cup

The 2018 UEFA Super Cup will be played at Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium on 15 August next year.

The game will be the first European club final held in Estonia, which did host the 2012 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. The year 2018 also marks the centenary of the creation of the Republic of Estonia. The decision was made at a UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Athens in September 2016.

Tallinn follows in the footsteps of Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016) and Skopje (2017), as cities to be awarded the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its permanent home of Monaco.

Stadium facts

• The ground – also known for sponsorship reasons as A Le Coq Arena – has a capacity of 10,000, which is set to be expanded for the 2018 UEFA Super Cup.

• The stadium, home to Flora Tallinn and the Estonian national team, was opened in June 2001.

• The arena staged six matches in the 2012 UEFA European U19 Championship including the final.