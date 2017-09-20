Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul to stage 2019 UEFA Super Cup

The 2019 UEFA Super Cup will be played at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul on Wednesday 14 August of that year. Kick-off will be 21:00CET (22:00 local time).

The match will be the first in this competition played in Turkey, though Istanbul has previously welcomed the UEFA Champions League final (2005, Atatürk Olympic Stadium) and UEFA Cup final (2009, Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium). The home of Beşiktaş opened on 11 April 2016.

The decision was made at a UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon on Wednesday.

Istanbul follows in the footsteps of Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017) and Tallinn (2018) as cities to be awarded the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its permanent home of Monaco. Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium will be the venue for the next edition on Wednesday 15 August 2018.