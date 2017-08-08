Real Madrid v Manchester United: past encounters

2012/13 UEFA Champions League round of 16

Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester United

Manchester United 1-2 Real Madrid

What would prove Sir Alex Ferguson's final European tie as United manager began promisingly when Danny Welbeck gave the Red Devils the lead in Spain. It was one of Ferguson's former players, though, who tipped the balance Madrid's way. Cristiano Ronaldo, having equalised in the first leg, made a dream return to Old Trafford by scoring the goal that sent the Merengues into the last eight at the expense of his old club, who had been reduced to ten men by Nani's dismissal with United 1-0 ahead.

2002/03 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester United

Manchester United 4-3 Real Madrid

Ten years earlier, another Ronaldo had left Old Trafford to a standing ovation after being withdrawn 67 minutes into the second leg. The Brazilian had not long completed his hat-trick, putting the Spanish visitors 3-2 up on the night with a brilliant curling effort past Fabien Barthez. Two late goals by future Madrid midfielder David Beckham merely gave the aggregate scoreline a modicum of respectability.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Ronaldo, Beckham, Figo: Great Madrid v United goals

1999/2000 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester United

Manchester United 2-3 Real Madrid

A goalless first leg gave way to an Old Trafford thriller in which Raúl González struck twice against the title holders. Raúl's quick-fire double after the break followed Roy Keane's own goal midway through the first half. Replies from Beckham and Paul Scholes proved to be too little, too late. Madrid went on to claim their ninth European title a month later in Paris.

Denis Law and Francisco Gento exchange pennants ©Getty Images

1967/68 European Champion Clubs' Cup semi-finals

Manchester United 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester United

Victorious in the first chapter of this tie thanks to a solitary George Best goal, United battled back from 3-1 down in the second leg to take their place in the Wembley final. There, Best would again be on target in a 4-1 extra-time conquest of Benfica.

1956/57 European Champion Clubs' Cup semi-finals

Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester United

Manchester United 2-2 Real Madrid

Tommy Taylor's first-leg strike had given United hope heading back home. Raymond Kopa and José Hector Rial, however, took the tie beyond them before half-time in north-west England. Taylor, again, and Bobby Charlton responded for Matt Busby's charges, but it was Madrid who marched on to register their second European Cup success.

And then ...

2017 UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid 2-1 Manchester United