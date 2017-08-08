Real Madrid v Manchester United: past encounters
Tuesday 8 August 2017
From a Ronaldo hat-trick and two Raúl González doubles to strikes from George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton – goals are almost guaranteed when Real Madrid and United meet.
2012/13 UEFA Champions League round of 16
Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 1-2 Real Madrid
What would prove Sir Alex Ferguson's final European tie as United manager began promisingly when Danny Welbeck gave the Red Devils the lead in Spain. It was one of Ferguson's former players, though, who tipped the balance Madrid's way. Cristiano Ronaldo, having equalised in the first leg, made a dream return to Old Trafford by scoring the goal that sent the Merengues into the last eight at the expense of his old club, who had been reduced to ten men by Nani's dismissal with United 1-0 ahead.
2002/03 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals
Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 4-3 Real Madrid
Ten years earlier, another Ronaldo had left Old Trafford to a standing ovation after being withdrawn 67 minutes into the second leg. The Brazilian had not long completed his hat-trick, putting the Spanish visitors 3-2 up on the night with a brilliant curling effort past Fabien Barthez. Two late goals by future Madrid midfielder David Beckham merely gave the aggregate scoreline a modicum of respectability.
1999/2000 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals
Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester United
Manchester United 2-3 Real Madrid
A goalless first leg gave way to an Old Trafford thriller in which Raúl González struck twice against the title holders. Raúl's quick-fire double after the break followed Roy Keane's own goal midway through the first half. Replies from Beckham and Paul Scholes proved to be too little, too late. Madrid went on to claim their ninth European title a month later in Paris.
1967/68 European Champion Clubs' Cup semi-finals
Manchester United 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester United
Victorious in the first chapter of this tie thanks to a solitary George Best goal, United battled back from 3-1 down in the second leg to take their place in the Wembley final. There, Best would again be on target in a 4-1 extra-time conquest of Benfica.
1956/57 European Champion Clubs' Cup semi-finals
Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 2-2 Real Madrid
Tommy Taylor's first-leg strike had given United hope heading back home. Raymond Kopa and José Hector Rial, however, took the tie beyond them before half-time in north-west England. Taylor, again, and Bobby Charlton responded for Matt Busby's charges, but it was Madrid who marched on to register their second European Cup success.
And then ...
2017 UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid 2-1 Manchester United