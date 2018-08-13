Where to watch the UEFA Super Cup
Monday 13 August 2018
Article summary
Real Madrid face Atlético in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday – here's how you can watch the game.
Article top media content
Article body
The first UEFA silverware of the 2018/19 season will be won in Tallinn on Wednesday when Real Madrid take on Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup. Thanks to UEFA's broadcast partner coverage, the heavyweight contest will be available the world over.
Where to watch: broadcast partners
Europe
Albania: Tring
Armenia: Armenia TV
Austria: Sky Österreich
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport
Belgium: RTL, Q2, Proximus (FR), Proximus (NL)
Bosnia and Herzegovina: SportKlub, Arena Sport
Bulgaria: bTV Media Group
Croatia: HRT
Cyprus: CYTA
Czech Republic: o2
Denmark: Viasat
Estonia: All Media Baltics
Finland: MTV
France: RMC Sport
FYR Macedonia: Macedonia Telekom
Georgia: Silk Sports
Germany: Sky Deutschland
Greece: COSMOTE TV
Hungary: MTVA, TV2
Iceland: Stöð 2 Sport
Republic of Ireland: RTÉ, Virgin Media
Israel: The Sports Channel
Italy: Sky Italia
Kazakhstan: Kazsport
Kosovo: Kujtesa
Latvia: All Media Baltics
Lithuania: All Media Baltics
Luxembourg: RTL
Malta: PBS, Melita
Moldova: Canal 3
Montenegro: SportKlub, Arena Sport
Netherlands: Veronica
Norway: Viasat
Poland: Telewizja Polsat
Portugal: Eleven Sports
Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport
Slovakia: Orange Sport
Slovenia: Pop TV, SportKlub
Sweden: Viasat
Switzerland: Teleclub
United Kingdom: BT Sport
Outside Europe
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: DAZN
Caribbean: Flow Sports, SportsMax
Central Asia: Saran
Fiji: FBC
Indonesia: FMA
Korea: Spo TV
Latin America: Fox Sports, ESPN
Macau: TDM
Malaysia and Brunei: DAZN
Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports
New Zealand: Sky NZ
Philippines: DAZN
Singapore: DAZN
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
Taiwan: DAZN
Thailand, Laos & Cambodia: DAZN
Vietnam: K+
Sport 24 hold the rights for in-flight and in-ship broadcasts