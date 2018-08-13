Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Where to watch the UEFA Super Cup

Monday 13 August 2018

Real Madrid face Atlético in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday – here's how you can watch the game.

Where to watch the UEFA Super Cup
Where to watch the UEFA Super Cup ©Getty Images

The first UEFA silverware of the 2018/19 season will be won in Tallinn on Wednesday when Real Madrid take on Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup. Thanks to UEFA's broadcast partner coverage, the heavyweight contest will be available the world over.

THIS SEASON'S SUPER CUP

Where to watch: broadcast partners

Europe

Albania: Tring
Armenia: Armenia TV
AustriaSky Österreich 
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport  
Belgium: RTL, Q2, Proximus (FR), Proximus (NL)
Bosnia and Herzegovina: SportKlub, Arena Sport
Bulgaria: bTV Media Group
Croatia: HRT
 Cyprus: CYTA
Czech Republic: o2
Denmark: Viasat
Estonia: All Media Baltics
Finland: MTV
FranceRMC Sport
FYR Macedonia: Macedonia Telekom
 Georgia: Silk Sports
Germany: Sky Deutschland
Greece: COSMOTE TV
Hungary: MTVA, TV2
Iceland: Stöð 2 Sport
Republic of Ireland: RTÉ, Virgin Media
Israel: The Sports Channel
 Italy: Sky Italia
Kazakhstan: Kazsport
Kosovo: Kujtesa
Latvia: All Media Baltics
Lithuania: All Media Baltics
Luxembourg: RTL
Malta: PBS, Melita
Moldova: Canal 3     
Montenegro: SportKlub, Arena Sport
Netherlands: Veronica
Norway: Viasat
PolandTelewizja Polsat
Portugal: Eleven Sports
Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport
Slovakia: Orange Sport
Slovenia: Pop TV, SportKlub     
Sweden: Viasat
Switzerland: Teleclub
United Kingdom: BT Sport

Outside Europe

Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: DAZN
Caribbean: Flow Sports, SportsMax
Central Asia: Saran
Fiji: FBC
Indonesia: FMA
Korea: Spo TV
Latin America: Fox Sports, ESPN
Macau: TDM
Malaysia and Brunei: DAZN
Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports
New Zealand: Sky NZ
Philippines: DAZN
Singapore: DAZN
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
Taiwan: DAZN
Thailand, Laos & Cambodia: DAZN
Vietnam: K+

Sport 24 hold the rights for in-flight and in-ship broadcasts

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 14 August 2018
Top