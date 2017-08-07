Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Super Cup all you need to know: Madrid v United

Monday 7 August 2017

Real Madrid and Manchester United will face off in Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup – but where will it be, what time does it kick off and what happened when the teams met previously?

José Mourinho's Manchester United are taking on Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup
UEFA.com shines a light on this season's UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Manchester United.

When and where is the match?

The 2017 fixture will be played in Skopje, FYR Macedonia, on Tuesday 8 August, with kick-off at 20:45CET. For administrative purposes, Real Madrid will be considered the home team.

How can I watch the match?

Fans across the world can enjoy Real Madrid taking on Manchester United in Skopje thanks to the scope of UEFA's broadcast partner coverage – find out where you can watch the game.

Highlights: Manchester United's European set
How did the teams qualify?

REAL MADRID: 2017 UEFA Champions League winners
Group F runners-up
Round of 16: 6-2 aggregate win v Napoli
Quarter-finals: 6-3 aggregate win v Bayern
Semi-finals: 4-2 aggregate win v Atlético
Final: 4-1 win v Juventus

Top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (12)

MANCHESTER UNITED: 2017 UEFA Europa League winners
Group A runners-up
 Round of 32: 4-0 aggregate win v St-Étienne
 Round of 16: 2-1 aggregate win v Rostov
 Quarter-finals: 3-2 aggregate win v Anderlecht
 Semi-finals: 2-1 aggregate win v Celta Vigo
Final: 2-0 win v Ajax

Top scorer: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (6)

Ronaldo, Beckham, Figo: Great Real Madrid v Manchester United goals
Have they met before?

2012/13 UEFA Champions League round of 16
Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 1-2 Real Madrid

2002/03 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals
Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 4-3 Real Madrid

1999/2000 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals
Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester United
Manchester United 2-3 Real Madrid

1967/68 European Champion Clubs' Cup semi-finals
Manchester United 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester United

1956/57 European Champion Clubs' Cup semi-finals
Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 2-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid: W4 D4 L2 F20 A16
Manchester United: W2 D4 L4 F16 A20

Highlights: See how Real Madrid became champions again in Cardiff
Previous UEFA Super Cup performances?

Real Madrid: winners 2002, 2014, 2016; runners-up 1998, 2000

  • Madrid are aiming to become the first team to win successive UEFA Super Cups since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990. Victory would give Madrid four UEFA Super Cups; only Milan and Barcelona (5 each) have won more.

Manchester United: winners 1991; runners-up 1999, 2008

  • United lost both matches when they qualified as European champions; their sole victory came in 1991, as winners of Europe's 'second' competition.
