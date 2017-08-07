Super Cup all you need to know: Madrid v United

UEFA.com shines a light on this season's UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Manchester United.

When and where is the match?

The 2017 fixture will be played in Skopje, FYR Macedonia, on Tuesday 8 August, with kick-off at 20:45CET. For administrative purposes, Real Madrid will be considered the home team.

How can I watch the match?

Fans across the world can enjoy Real Madrid taking on Manchester United in Skopje thanks to the scope of UEFA's broadcast partner coverage – find out where you can watch the game.

How did the teams qualify?

REAL MADRID: 2017 UEFA Champions League winners

Group F runners-up

Round of 16: 6-2 aggregate win v Napoli

Quarter-finals: 6-3 aggregate win v Bayern

Semi-finals: 4-2 aggregate win v Atlético

Final: 4-1 win v Juventus

Top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (12)



MANCHESTER UNITED: 2017 UEFA Europa League winners

Group A runners-up

Round of 32: 4-0 aggregate win v St-Étienne

Round of 16: 2-1 aggregate win v Rostov

Quarter-finals: 3-2 aggregate win v Anderlecht

Semi-finals: 2-1 aggregate win v Celta Vigo

Final: 2-0 win v Ajax

Top scorer: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (6)

Have they met before?

2012/13 UEFA Champions League round of 16

Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester United

Manchester United 1-2 Real Madrid

2002/03 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester United

Manchester United 4-3 Real Madrid

1999/2000 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester United

Manchester United 2-3 Real Madrid

1967/68 European Champion Clubs' Cup semi-finals

Manchester United 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester United

1956/57 European Champion Clubs' Cup semi-finals

Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester United

Manchester United 2-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid: W4 D4 L2 F20 A16

Manchester United: W2 D4 L4 F16 A20

Previous UEFA Super Cup performances?

Real Madrid: winners 2002, 2014, 2016; runners-up 1998, 2000

Madrid are aiming to become the first team to win successive UEFA Super Cups since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990. Victory would give Madrid four UEFA Super Cups; only Milan and Barcelona (5 each) have won more.

Manchester United: winners 1991; runners-up 1999, 2008