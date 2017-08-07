Super Cup all you need to know: Madrid v United
Monday 7 August 2017
Real Madrid and Manchester United will face off in Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup – but where will it be, what time does it kick off and what happened when the teams met previously?
UEFA.com shines a light on this season's UEFA Super Cup between Real Madrid and Manchester United.
When and where is the match?
The 2017 fixture will be played in Skopje, FYR Macedonia, on Tuesday 8 August, with kick-off at 20:45CET. For administrative purposes, Real Madrid will be considered the home team.
How can I watch the match?
Fans across the world can enjoy Real Madrid taking on Manchester United in Skopje thanks to the scope of UEFA's broadcast partner coverage – find out where you can watch the game.
How did the teams qualify?
REAL MADRID: 2017 UEFA Champions League winners
Group F runners-up
Round of 16: 6-2 aggregate win v Napoli
Quarter-finals: 6-3 aggregate win v Bayern
Semi-finals: 4-2 aggregate win v Atlético
Final: 4-1 win v Juventus
Top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (12)
MANCHESTER UNITED: 2017 UEFA Europa League winners
Group A runners-up
Round of 32: 4-0 aggregate win v St-Étienne
Round of 16: 2-1 aggregate win v Rostov
Quarter-finals: 3-2 aggregate win v Anderlecht
Semi-finals: 2-1 aggregate win v Celta Vigo
Final: 2-0 win v Ajax
Top scorer: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (6)
Have they met before?
2012/13 UEFA Champions League round of 16
Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 1-2 Real Madrid
2002/03 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals
Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 4-3 Real Madrid
1999/2000 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals
Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester United
Manchester United 2-3 Real Madrid
1967/68 European Champion Clubs' Cup semi-finals
Manchester United 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester United
1956/57 European Champion Clubs' Cup semi-finals
Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 2-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid: W4 D4 L2 F20 A16
Manchester United: W2 D4 L4 F16 A20
Previous UEFA Super Cup performances?
Real Madrid: winners 2002, 2014, 2016; runners-up 1998, 2000
- Madrid are aiming to become the first team to win successive UEFA Super Cups since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990. Victory would give Madrid four UEFA Super Cups; only Milan and Barcelona (5 each) have won more.
Manchester United: winners 1991; runners-up 1999, 2008
- United lost both matches when they qualified as European champions; their sole victory came in 1991, as winners of Europe's 'second' competition.