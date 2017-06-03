Real Madrid to face Manchester United in Super Cup

Holders Real Madrid will take on Manchester United for the 2017 UEFA Super Cup, the trophy contested each year by the winners of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League.

The 2017 showpiece takes place on Tuesday 8 August in Skopje, FYR Macedonia's first European club final. United are the first non-Spanish club since 2013 to qualify.

UEFA Champions League final victors Madrid will be in the UEFA Super Cup for the sixth time. They lost their first two appearances in 1998 and 2000 but beat Feyenoord in 2002, and Sevilla in both 2014 and 2016.

UEFA Europa League winners United have won the UEFA Super Cup just once before, overcoming then European champions Crvena zvezda courtesy of a Brian McClair goal in 1991. The Red Devils lost to Lazio and Zenit respectively in 1999 and 2008. The UEFA Super Cup has run since 1973.