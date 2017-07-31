Official Super Cup programme available now

The official UEFA Super Cup programme is out now, packed full of features and interviews looking forward to Real Madrid's showdown with Manchester United in Skopje, capital of FYR Macedonia.

The two sides share a thirst for glory and a love of the spectacular, and their sixth meeting in UEFA competition is a mouthwatering appetiser for the 2017/18 European season. The official programme charts the history between the two teams as well as building up to the new campaign, with Zinédine Zidane acknowledging that the road to Kyiv – venue for the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League final – starts here.

José Mourinho also speaks to the programme, describing the UEFA Super Cup as "a great opportunity" to measure his UEFA Europa League winners against the European champions as United prepare to return to the UEFA Champions League. "Playing against the European champions, it's like we're back at the theatre, back at that level. This is where we want to be," he says.

There are interviews too with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, scorer of United's second goal in the final in Stockholm, and Madrid's rising star Marco Asensio, plus a focus on two of FYR Macedonia's European Cup winnners: Goran Pandev and Darko Pančev.

There are interviews too with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, scorer of United's second goal in the final in Stockholm, and Madrid's rising star Marco Asensio, plus a focus on two of FYR Macedonia's European Cup winnners: Goran Pandev and Darko Pančev.




