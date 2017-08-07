Zidane itching for Real Madrid's Super Cup return

A long holiday was never a desirable option for Zinédine Zidane, the Real Madrid man itching for a third successive UEFA Champions League as he gears up for the UEFA Super Cup game.

How do you recover after a such a busy campaign?

Zinédine Zidane: We've been able to enjoy our holidays with our families. After a couple of weeks, I want to be back at work.

I took all of the success in. I took it all in perfectly and I'm very happy. I enjoyed my holiday with my family. Winning everything won't go to my head. I'm trying hard, I like football, I like my job.

This is a team, a club and an institution that is hungry for more. We all know where we are and we all want more, especially when we finish the season as we did the previous one. Winning titles helps you once the next year starts because you want to try to repeat it.

How important is it to start the season well in the UEFA Super Cup?

Zidane: It's crucial. We know how important the first competitive fixture is. On the other hand, it doesn't mean that much either. The truth is that we were great for the whole season and not just the first six months where we didn't lose until January. The whole season was massive for us. We lost very few games and, in the end, we were very successful. Our goal is still the same. We have a good squad and a team that can try to repeat it.

The good thing with this club and its history is that we know where we are and the players are motivated and hungry to win more.

You have won the UEFA Champions League twice as a coach despite being in charge for just 20 games in the competition. Have you been surprised by how well things have gone?

Zidane: Yes, but at the same time, I'm here – I'm the manager of this club, and I know where I am. It might be surprising because at the end of the day a managerial career is so short, but I'm passionate – I'm always hungry to win.

Do Madrid always set the target of winning every competition they are involved in?

Zidane: Yes.

Are you now targeting a third successive UEFA Champions League success?

Zidane: Yes, it's true, and it's not going to be easy. It's not going to be easy, but it's a target we have and we're going to try to fight for it. We managed two back-to-back, so we're going to try [for a third].

Zinédine Zidane with the trophy ©AFP/Getty Images

Are you expecting any surprises in this season's UEFA Champions League, or do you expect the big clubs to dominate as usual?

Zidane: Well, there can always be surprises, because there are no small clubs these days, but I think the big sides are very good too – and it wasn't an easy task to win it last season.

This year will be the same, or tougher because when we turn out to play against our opponents, they're going to be thinking they're playing a big club, a team that's won the Champions League twice, but that's how it is.

Madrid have brought in some excellent young players this summer. How do you view those players?

Zidane: It's always been the club's philosophy to have the best players, and even more so when they're young and Spanish. The most important thing is that the new signings understand where they are. We are going to teach them that.