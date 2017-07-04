2017 UEFA Super Cup ticket portal now closed

Applications are now closed for tickets for the UEFA Super Cup game between European champions Real Madrid and UEFA Europa League winners Manchester United. If you applied you can see whether or not you have been successful here:

TICKET PORTAL

UEFA Super Cup tickets were available exclusively through UEFA.com, before the deadline of Tuesday 4 July at 14.00CEST. Applicants could apply for up to four tickets per person.

How the application process worked

Sales were not conducted on a first-come, first-served basis – so applications made at any time while the portal was open have an equal chance of being successful.

Demand was very high, so a ballot was conducted to allocate the tickets. Every valid application was entered into the ballot, irrespective of the time of submission within the application period.

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2016 highlights: Real Madrid 3-2 Sevilla

Applicants should have been notified via email whether you have been successful or not. You can check the status of applications on the ticket portal, using your dedicated username and password. Payments will be taken automatically for successful applicants, and tickets will be shipped by courier no later than the end of July.

TICKET PORTAL

As usual, fans and the general public are allocated the majority of tickets, amounting to 75% of the 30,500 capacity (23,000). The remaining 25% is allocated to the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

Full information including terms and conditions, as well as answers to frequently asked questions, are available in English Macedonian.

Pricing categories

Category 1: €50

Category 2: €30

Category 3: €15

Accessibility tickets: €15

All ticket holders are bound by the ticketing terms and conditions, and UEFA will take action in case of any breaches. Online applications will be verified with the competent authorities to ensure that anyone banned from attending football matches cannot purchase tickets. Sales of tickets for the 2017 UEFA Super Cup will be conducted exclusively on UEFA.com. UEFA urges all football fans to refrain from purchasing tickets from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, as such tickets may be counterfeit or invalid and an unaware purchaser may be refused admission to the stadium.