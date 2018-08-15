2019 UEFA Super Cup: Istanbul

The 2019 UEFA Super Cup will be played at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul on Wednesday 14 August as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League winners go head to head again. Kick-off will be 21:00CET (22:00 local time).

The match will be the first in this competition played in Turkey, though Istanbul has previously welcomed the UEFA Champions League final (2005, Atatürk Olympic Stadium) and UEFA Cup final (2009, Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium). The home of Beşiktaş opened on 11 April 2016.

Istanbul follows in the footsteps of Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017) and Tallinn (2018) as cities to stage the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its permanent home of Monaco. The 2020 edition will be played at the Estádio do Dragão, Porto.