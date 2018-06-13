Fancy meeting you here: local derbies in Europe

The UEFA Super Cup will be contested by two sides from the same city for the first time when Real Madrid take on Atlético in Tallinn. However, local derbies in UEFA club competitions are nothing new, as UEFA.com discovers.

Madrid derbies



Real Madrid 2-1 Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid (agg: 2-2, Madrid win replay 2-1)

1958/59 European Cup semi-finals



Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid (aet)

2013/14 UEFA Champions League final

Atlético Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 1-0 Atlético Madrid (agg: 1-0)

2014/15, UEFA Champions League semi-finals

Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid (aet, Real Madrid win 5-3 on pens)

2015/16 UEFA Champions League final



Real Madrid 3-0 Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid 2-1 Real Madrid (agg 2-4)

2016/17 UEFA Champions League semi-final

The UEFA Super Cup will be the tenth Madrid derby in UEFA club competition – and Diego Simeone will be hoping that his side can finally land a meaningful blow on their rivals in Tallinn. Atlético's record in those games is W2 D2 L5, but they have yet to eliminate Real Madrid from a UEFA competition, or beat them in a one-off game. The 2014 and 2016 UEFA Champions League finals were both brutal for Los Colchoneros – they led for much of the former before losing in extra time, while Antoine Griezmann's missed penalty early in the second half cost them in the latter. "It puts a lot of years on you," Simeone said after that match.

Milan derbies

Andriy Shevchenko scoring against Inter in 2003 ©Getty Images

AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan

Inter Milan 1-1 AC Milan (agg: 1-1, Milan win on away goals)

2002/03 UEFA Champions League semi-finals

AC Milan 2-0 Inter Milan

Inter Milan 0-1 AC Milan

2004/05 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Paolo Maldini played a record 56 derbies against Inter, but reckoned their 2002/03 UEFA Champions League encounter was the tensest of them all: "A crazy mix of stress and emotion." After a goalless first leg 'at home', Milan completed the shortest round trip in the history of European football by returning to the San Siro stadium they share with Inter, Andriy Shevchenko's 'away' goal rendering Obafemi Martins' equaliser irrelevant. The Ukrainian scored in both games as AC Milan beat Inter again in the quarter-finals two years later, crowd trouble leading to the abandonment of the second leg.

North-west derbies

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: See how Liverpool got edge over United

Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool (agg: 1-3)

2015/16 UEFA Europa League round of 16

Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City

Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool (agg: 1-5)

2017/18 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals



"It was a great Liverpool night," beamed manager Jürgen Klopp after Liverpool's 2-0 home success against United in 2016. If Daniel Sturridge's penalty and a Roberto Firmino goal at Anfield put Liverpool in control of the tie, a fine Philippe Coutinho finish in the second leg put it beyond doubt. Klopp's Reds completed a derby double of sorts when they beat United's neighbours City in this season's quarter-finals, though Liverpool-City is a considerably less emotive fixture than Liverpool-United.

London derby

Wayne Bridge scoring the goal that killed off Arsenal ©AFP

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea (agg: 2-3)

2003/04 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

As a rivalry, Chelsea v Arsenal did not have much riding on it until the last two decades, when the Blues threatened the Gunners' position as the capital's most successful club. Back in 2004, a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge had extended Chelsea's wait for a win against their London rivals to 17 games, and when they went behind in the Highbury second leg, things looked grim. However, Frank Lampard equalised early in the second half, then set up Wayne Bridge to clinch victory. "I was mad," said Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri, describing his feelings at full time. "I had 30 seconds of delirium."

Bucharest derby

Steaua celebrate Bănel Nicoliţă's goal against Rapid ©AFP

Rapid Bucureşti 1-1 Steaua Bucureşti

Steaua Bucureşti 0-0 Rapid Bucureşti (agg: 1-1, Steaua win on away goals)

2005/06 UEFA Cup quarter-finals

Together with Dinamo Bucureşti, Steaua and Rapid are still known as 'the UEFAntastics' after their UEFA Cup exploits in 2005/06. All three graced the group stage, with Rapid and Steaua proceeding to contest a memorable quarter-final. Ultimately, Bănel Nicoliţă's away goal for Steaua in the first leg decided it – but only after a concerted Rapid barrage in the return.

Nordderby

Bremen players celebrate their derby win ©Getty Images

Werder Bremen 0-1 Hamburg

Hamburg 2-3 Werder Bremen (agg: 3-3, Bremen win on away goals)

2008/09 UEFA Cup semi-finals

This battle between the two biggest clubs in the north of Germany was a topsy-turvy one. Werder were grimly hanging onto an away goals advantage at 2-1 up with eight minutes of the decider left when the ball hit some screwed-up paper, causing Michael Gravgaard to miscue a pass behind for a corner. Bremen promptly scored their third, putting the tie beyond their fierce rivals (who summoned a reply nonetheless). General manager Klaus Allofs snatched the paper ball at full time, saying: "This is coming with me to the Werder Bremen museum."

Seville derby

Sevilla edged out neighbours Betis in 2014 ©AFP/Getty Images

Sevilla 0-2 Real Betis

Real Betis 0-2 Sevilla (aet, agg: 2-2, Sevilla win 4-3 on pens)

2013/14 UEFA Europa League round of 16

"A Hollywood director could not have written a better script," said captain Ivan Rakitić after Sevilla recovered from a 2-0 home defeat to get the better of their neighbours in a second-leg shoot-out. José Antonio Reyes and Carlos Bacca were on the target in the return, and while Antonio Adán stemmed the tide, there was nothing Betis's keeper could do when it went to spot kicks.