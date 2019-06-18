UEFA Super Cup tickets now on sale

Applications for tickets for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup opened on Tuesday, via uefa.com/tickets, with European champions Liverpool taking on UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea on 14 August at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul.



This will be the first UEFA Super Cup staged in Istanbul, though Turkey's biggest city previously hosted the 2005 UEFA Champions League final (Liverpool prevailing at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium) and the 2009 UEFA Cup decider (Shakhtar Donetsk taking the trophy at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium).

For the 2019 final, which kicks off at 21:00 CEST (22:00 local time), ticket prices range from €50 for category 3 to €130 for category 1. Category 1 tickets are centrally positioned, category 2 tickets are mainly in the corners and category 3 tickets are located behind the goals.

Accessible tickets are available at the category 3 price and allow one companion to enter for free.

Hospitality tickets are also available here.

Supporters of the two clubs and the general public will be allocated 78% of the seats at the stadium, which has a capacity of 38,000. The remaining seats will be set aside for the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

Applicants will be notified about the status of their application by mid-July. Successful applicants will be given approximately ten days to make payment for their tickets via credit or debit card. If the number of ticket applicants exceeds the number of available tickets, a random draw will be conducted.