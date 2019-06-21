2019 UEFA Super Cup: All you need to know

Who are the sides?

The traditional curtain-raiser for the UEFA club competition season brings together UEFA Champions League holders Liverpool and UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea.

When and where does it take place?

The match takes place at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul on Wednesday 14 August, kicking off at 21:00 CEST (22:00 local time). The venue follows Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017) and Tallinn (2018) as cities to be awarded the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its long-term home of Monaco. The 2020 edition will be played at the Estádio do Dragão, Porto.

What about tickets?

The ticket application window is now closed. Ticket prices range from €50 and supporters of the two clubs and the general public will be allocated 78% of the seats at the stadium. Applicants will be notified about the status of their application by mid-July.

Who is the referee?

The referee will be announced nearer the time. Szymon Marciniak, Gianluca Rocchi and Milorad Mažić have officiated the last three. VAR will be operating.



What is the UEFA Super Cup?

An annual match contested by the reigning champions of the two main European club competitions, devised by Dutch reporter Anton Witkamp to decide definitively the top club side in Europe. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have always been involved, facing the holders of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup victors (1972–1999) or UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (2000–).

Do the European champions usually win?

Not really. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have won 23 of the 43 editions. Get a full rundown of the UEFA Super Cup records and statistics here.

﻿Tell me something I don’t know

This is the first all-English UEFA Super Cup, though it is the fifth time in six seasons domestic rivals have met, and eighth time in all.

Liverpool were the last English side to win the UEFA Super Cup, getting the better of CSKA Moskva after extra time in 2005. Four Premier League teams have lost in the fixture since: Manchester United (2008, 2017) and Chelsea (2012, 2013).

