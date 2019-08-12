2019 UEFA Super Cup: All you need to know

Who are the sides?

The traditional curtain-raiser for the UEFA club competition season brings together UEFA Champions League holders Liverpool and UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea.

When and where does it take place?

Log in for free to watch the highlights Liverpool v Chelsea classic moments

The match takes place at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul on Wednesday 14 August, kicking off at 21:00 CEST (22:00 local time). The venue follows Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017) and Tallinn (2018) as cities to be awarded the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its long-term home of Monaco. The 2020 edition will be played at the Estádio do Dragão, Porto.

What about tickets?

The ticket application window is now closed. Ticket prices ranged from €50 and supporters of the two clubs and the general public were allocated 78% of the seats at the stadium.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Atlético's 2018 Super Cup triumph

Who is the referee?

Female French referee Stéphanie Frappart will referee the game. She will be joined by assistants Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neill, with Turkey's Cuneyt Cakir the fourth official. This will be the first time that a female official takes charge of a major UEFA men's competition event.



What is the UEFA Super Cup?

An annual match contested by the reigning champions of the two main European club competitions, devised by Dutch reporter Anton Witkamp to decide definitively the top club side in Europe. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have always been involved, facing the holders of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup victors (1972–1999) or UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (2000–).

Log in for free to watch the highlights The Miracle of Istanbul

Do the European champions usually win?

Not really. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have won 23 of the 43 editions. Get a full rundown of the UEFA Super Cup records and statistics here.

﻿Tell me something I don’t know