2021 Super Cup to take place in Belfast

Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, will host the 2021 UEFA Super Cup on 11 August between Chelsea and Villarreal.

The stadium, opened in 1905 and renovated in 1996 and 2015, is normally home to Linfield of the Northern Irish top flight as well as the Northern Ireland national team, and was selected as the host for the UEFA Super Cup on 24 September 2019 by the UEFA Executive Committee.

It will be the first UEFA club showpiece occasion to be played in Northern Ireland, though Windsor Park has previously hosted the finals of the 2005 UEFA European Under-19 Champinship and 2017 UEFA European Women's U19 Championship. The stadium also staged a match in the 2000 Rugby League World Cup.

The 2022 and 2023 UEFA Super Cup games will be staged in the Helsinki Olympic Stadium and Kazan Arena respectively.

Previous UEFA Super Cup hosts

2020: Puskás Aréna, Budapest

2019: Beşiktaş Stadium, Istanbul

2018: Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

2017: Philip II Arena, Skopje

2016: Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim

2015: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi

2014: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

2013 Eden Aréna, Prague

1998–2012: Stade Louis II, Monaco