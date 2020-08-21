2020 Super Cup: all you need to know

Who is playing?

UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla will take on the winners of Sunday's UEFA Champions League final between Bayern and Paris in the UEFA club competition season curtain-raiser.

When and where does it take place?

The match is taking place in Budapest Getty Images

The match takes place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Thursday 24 September, kicking off at 21:00 CET. The venue follows Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017), Tallinn (2018) and Istanbul (2019) as cities to be awarded the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its long-term home of Monaco.

The annual fixture was due to be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, on 12 August. However, on 17 June, the UEFA Executive Committee announced the decision to relocate the game to Budapest due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting postponement of the season's club finals.



Will there be fans?

All UEFA matches are currently being staged behind closed doors until further notice. On 19 August, UEFA met via video conference with all 55 general secretaries of its member national associations and suggested using the UEFA Super Cup as a pilot match for which a reduced number of spectators could be allowed in.



What is the UEFA Super Cup?

2019 highlights: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 pens)

An annual fixture contested by the reigning champions of the two main European club competitions, devised by Dutch reporter Anton Witkamp to decide definitively the top club side in Europe. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have always been involved, facing the holders of either the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1972–1999) or the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (2000–).

Do the European champions usually win?

UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool lifted the trophy in 2019, but this pattern is certainly not always the case. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have won 24 of the 44 editions. Find a full rundown of the UEFA Super Cup records and statistics here.

Where next for the Super Cup?

Subsequent editions of the UEFA Super Cup will be played as originally scheduled in Belfast (2021), Helsinki (2022) and Kazan (2023).

