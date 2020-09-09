2020 Super Cup: all you need to know

Who is playing?

UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla will take on UEFA Champions League winners Bayern in the UEFA club competition season curtain-raiser.

When and where does it take place?

The match is taking place in Budapest Getty Images

The match takes place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Thursday 24 September, kicking off at 21:00 CET. The venue follows Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017), Tallinn (2018) and Istanbul (2019) as cities to be awarded the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its long-term home of Monaco.

The annual fixture was due to be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, on 12 August. However, on 17 June, the UEFA Executive Committee announced the decision to relocate the game to Budapest due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting postponement of the season's club finals.



Will there be fans?

The UEFA Executive Committee decided on 25 August to allow the 2020 UEFA Super Cup to be played with a reduced number of spectators – up to 30% of the capacity of the stadium – in order to study precisely the impact of spectators on the UEFA Return to Play Protocol. The UEFA Administration will keep monitoring the situation and advise the UEFA Executive Committee if any change is required or recommended.

Can I apply for tickets?

No. Fans had until 18:00 CET on Wednesday 9 September to apply for tickets via our ticket portal. Applicants will be notified about the status of their application within a week of the end of the application phase. Successful applicants will be given a short time window to make payment for their tickets via credit or debit card.



What is the UEFA Super Cup?

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2019 highlights: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 pens)

An annual fixture contested by the reigning champions of the two main European club competitions, devised by Dutch reporter Anton Witkamp to decide definitively the top club side in Europe. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have always been involved, facing the holders of either the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1972–1999) or the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (2000–).

Do the European champions usually win?

UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool lifted the trophy in 2019, but this pattern is certainly not always the case. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have won 24 of the 44 editions. Find a full rundown of the UEFA Super Cup records and statistics here.

Where next for the Super Cup?

Subsequent editions of the UEFA Super Cup will be played as originally scheduled in Belfast (2021), Helsinki (2022) and Kazan (2023).

