Super Cup tickets: application window closed

The application window for tickets for the 2020 UEFA Super Cup game in Budapest has closed. Fans had until 18:00 CET on Wednesday 9 September to apply.

Applicants will be notified about the status of their application within a week of the end of the application phase. Successful applicants will be given a short time window to make payment for their tickets via credit or debit card.





UEFA Champions League winners Bayern and UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla meet at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday 24 September. The game kicks off at 21:00 CET.

The match will be played with a reduced capacity of up to 30% of the stadium and will serve as a pilot to bring fans back to stadiums in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. To ensure the maximum possible safety for fans, strict hygiene measures will be in place and fans will be requested to act responsibly and follow the measures at all times.

All ticket holders must:

Keep a distance of 1.5m from other spectators;

Wear a mask at all times covering their nose and mouth within the whole stadium perimeter;

Wash and disinfect their hands whenever possible;

Undergo a body temperature check on entry to the stadium (fans with a temperature of 37.8°C or above will not be permitted to enter the stadium);

Respect the seat numbers allocated by UEFA which ensure 1.5m distance between all ticketed seats (all tickets within one order will be seated directly next to each other);

Not occupy any other seat, other than the one allocated as per their ticket;

Must not come to the stadium if they are suffering from any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 (dry cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, aching limbs, loss of sense of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, congestion or runny nose, diarrhoea, muscle or body aches) that are not known to be from another cause. Ticket holders must also not attend if they have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days or if they have been in contact with anyone over the past 14 days who has tested positive for COVID-19. In such cases, UEFA will refund the face value of the tickets.

In order to enter Hungary, ticket holders from overseas may undergo an obligatory medical examination during their entry. They will also be required to present their official match ticket and proof of a negative SARS-CoV19 PCR test (a Hungarian or English language document, containing the results of the molecular biological test) which must have been performed within the three days before their entry into Hungary. Ticket holders entering Hungary for the UEFA Super Cup are obliged to leave the territory of Hungary within 72 hours after their entry.

In keeping with the recent UEFA 'Thank You' campaign, UEFA will be inviting 500 key Hungarian health workers to attend the match as a mark of recognition for their sterling work since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the general public, seats were made available at prices ranging from €30 for category 3 to €120 for category 1.

Category 1 tickets are centrally positioned, category 2 tickets are mainly in the corners and category 3 tickets are located behind the goals. Accessible tickets were available at the category 3 price and allow one companion to enter for free.

If the number of ticket applicants exceeds the number of available tickets, a random draw will be conducted. The number of available tickets may be adjusted according to the latest decisions from the local authorities.

There are 3,000 tickets available for the supporters of each of the participating club and the ticket sales will be organised by UEFA in close cooperation with the two clubs.