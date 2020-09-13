Super Cup: Bayern v Sevilla facts

Bayern München and Sevilla both have the chance to claim their second UEFA Super Cup when they meet at Budapest's Puskás Aréna.

• Both teams qualified for this match by lifting their respective European trophies for a sixth time in August – Bayern defeating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final to secure their sixth European Cup, two days after Sevilla had won the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League for the sixth time with a 3-2 final victory against Internazionale.

• Bayern and Sevilla have both been frequent participants in the UEFA Super Cup but each have only one title to their name. Sevilla's sole victory came on the first of their six appearances in 2006, seven years before Bayern won the trophy for the first time after three previous defeats in the fixture.

• The winners in Budapest will become the tenth club to have multiple UEFA Super Cup triumphs to their name.

• This is the third time German and Spanish clubs have met in the UEFA Super Cup, with the Liga coming out on top on both previous occasions. Barcelona beat Werder Bremen 3-2 on aggregate in the 1992 edition, before defeating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 over two games five years later.

• There have been seven other UEFA finals between teams from Spain and Germany, with Spanish clubs winning four of them. Bayern have been responsible for two of Germany's three victories, defeating Atlético de Madrid and Valencia in the European Cup finals of 1974 and 2001 respectively, and have never lost a UEFA final against Spanish opposition.

UEFA Super Cup pedigree



Bayern

• Bayern are making their fifth UEFA Super Cup appearance; their record is W1 L3:

1975: 0-3 aggregate v Dynamo Kyiv (0-1 home, 0-2 away)

1976: 3-5 aggregate v Anderlecht (2-1 home, 1-4 away)

2001: 2-3 v Liverpool (Monaco)

2013: 2-2 v Chelsea (aet, 5-4 pens, Prague)

• Only Barcelona and 2020 opponents Sevilla (both four) have suffered more UEFA Super Cup defeats than Bayern's three.

• Bayern's 2013 victory against Chelsea in Prague is Germany's sole UEFA Super Cup success; Bundesliga clubs have lost the match on seven out of eight occasions, most recently Bayern's 2001 defeat by Liverpool.

• All five of Bayern's UEFA Super Cup appearances have come as winners of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League.

Sevilla

• This is Sevilla's sixth appearance in the UEFA Super Cup, matching Liverpool; only Barcelona (9) and Real Madrid and AC Milan (both 7) can better that.

• Sevilla have only ever featured as UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League winners. Their record is W1 L4:

2006: 3-0 v Barcelona (Monaco)

2007: 1-3 v AC Milan (Monaco)

2014: 0-2 v Real Madrid (Cardiff)

2015: 4-5 v Barcelona (aet, Tbilisi)

2016: 2-3 v Real Madrid (aet, Trondheim)

• Only Barcelona can match Sevilla's unwanted record of four UEFA Super Cup defeats.

• Spanish sides have won the UEFA Super Cup a record 15 times, with a further 12 runners-up appearances; Liga clubs triumphed every year between 2009 and 2018 with the exception of Bayern's 2013 victory.

Previous meetings

• The sides' only other fixtures came in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Bayern won 2-1 on aggregate, all the goals coming in the first leg in Seville; although Pablo Sarabia gave Vincenzo Montella's home side a 31st-minute lead, Bayern levelled six minutes later through a Jesús Navas own goal, Thiago Alcántara's 68th minute strike ultimately taking Jupp Heynckes' team into the semi-finals.

Form guide



Bayern

• In 2019/20, Bayern became the first team to win every game in a UEFA Champions League season, also setting a new competition record of 11 successive victories to eclipse the mark they themselves set between April and November 2013 and which Real Madrid matched between April 2014 and February 2015. They also became the first unbeaten champions since Manchester United in 2007/08.

• Bayern became only the seventh team – and first from Germany – to win all six games in the UEFA Champions League group stage last season, recording big wins at Tottenham (7-2) – a game in which Serge Gnabry scored four goals – and Crvena zvezda (6-0). Their tally of 24 group stage goals was one short of Paris's competition record, set in 2017/18.

• The German champions eased through in the round of 16 with an emphatic victory against Chelsea, winning 3-0 in London and 4-1 in Munich.

• Even better was to follow in the one-off quarter-final against Barcelona as Bayern became the first team to score eight goals in a UEFA Champions League knockout game, Thomas Müller and Philippe Coutinho – on loan from Barça – both getting two in a remarkable 8-2 success. That was the first time Bayern had scored eight goals in a UEFA Champions League match – they have hit seven five times – and the first time they had scored eight goals in a European match since a 10-0 win at home to Cypriot club Anorthosis in the 1983/84 UEFA Cup first round second leg.

• Hansi Flick's side then recorded a 3-0 defeat of Lyon in the semi-finals, Robert Lewandowski heading in late on after Gnabry's first-half double, before Kingsley Coman secured the Munich club's sixth European Cup with the only goal of the final against his former club Paris.

• With 43 goals last term, Bayern set a new club record for a UEFA Champions League campaign, surpassing the mark of 33 set in 2014/15; their total was the highest since the competition changed format in 2003/04. The all-time record for a single campaign remains the 45 scored by Barcelona in 1999/2000 – though they played 16 matches that season compared to Bayern's 11.

• Coman's final winner was Bayern's 500th goal in the UEFA Champions League; only Real Madrid (567) and Barcelona (517) have reached that mark.

• Lewandowski found the net in his first nine UEFA Champions League appearances in 2019/20, drawing a blank only in the final. He finished as the top scorer in last season's competition with 15 goals, including four in the 6-0 win at Crvena zvezda on Matchday 5 – at 16 minutes the fastest quadruple in UEFA Champions League history. That left him two behind Cristiano Ronaldo's record individual tally of 17 for Real Madrid in 2013/14.

• Lewandowski was the third player to score in nine successive UEFA Champions League matches, after Cristiano Ronaldo (11) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (nine).

• The 8-2 defeat of Barcelona was only Bayern's second win in their last seven matches against Spanish clubs (D2 L3), the other coming at Sevilla in that 2017/18 UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

• Bayern have played three ties against Spanish clubs on neutral territory and won them all; they beat Atlético de Madrid after a replay in the 1974 European Cup final in Brussels and Valencia on penalties in the 2001 UEFA Champions League final in Milan before their win against Barcelona in Lisbon in August.

• Bayern are unbeaten in their last 16 European games outside Munich (W13 D3), scoring at least two goals in all but the goalless draw at Liverpool in the 2018/19 round of 16 first leg and last season's UEFA Champions League final. Before winning 2-0 at Benfica on Matchday 1 of 2018/19 the German club had not kept a clean sheet on their European travels in 14 matches; they have now managed seven in the last 11.

• Bayern were champions of Germany for a record 30th time in 2019/20, a landmark eighth successive Bundesliga title. They also won the DFB-Pokal, their UEFA Champions League triumph completing the club's second treble after their 2013 success under Jupp Heynckes.

• The Munich club's sole previous visit to Budapest brought a 1-1 draw against Újpest in the first leg of the 1973/74 European Cup semi-finals, a tie Bayern went on to win 4-1 on aggregate en route to lifting the trophy for the first time. That match was played at the Népstadion, which was demolished to make way for the Puskás Aréna in 2017.

• Bayern's record in six UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W5 L1:

4-3 v Åtvidaberg, 1973/74 European Champion Clubs' Cup first round

9-8 v PAOK, 1983/84 UEFA Cup second round

5-4 v Valencia, 2000/01 UEFA Champions League final

3-1 v Real Madrid, 2011/12 UEFA Champions League semi-final

3-4 v Chelsea, 2011/12 UEFA Champions League final

5-4 v Chelsea, 2013 UEFA Super Cup

Sevilla

• In 2019/20 Sevilla extended their record haul of UEFA Europa League wins to six – all in the last 15 seasons – with a 3-2 final victory against Internazionale in Cologne. Julen Lopetegui's side recovered from conceding an early penalty at the Stadion Köln, Luuk de Jong's double turning the tide; although Inter levelled once more, Romelu Lukaku's second-half own goal took the trophy to Seville again.

• The Andalusian club had finished top of their group, winning five of their six fixtures, before beating CFR Cluj on away goals in the round of 32 (1-1 a, 0-0 h). Roma were then overcome 2-0 in a one-off last-16 tie, before wins against English clubs Wolves (1-0) and Manchester United (2-1) set up that final against Inter.

• Sevilla's European record in 2019/20 was therefore W9 D2 L1.

• Sevilla have won all six of their UEFA Cup and UEFA Europa League finals. They were 4-0 winners against Middlesbrough in 2006 to win their first European title, and defeated Espanyol 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw to retain the trophy – the first team to do so since Real Madrid in 1985 and 1986. They triumphed for an unprecedented three seasons in a row between 2014 and 2016, beating Benfica (0-0, 4-2 pens), Dnipro (3-2) and Liverpool (3-1) before overcoming Inter last season – no other team has lifted the trophy more than three times.

• Fourth in the Spanish Liga in 2019/20, Sevilla will play in this season's UEFA Champions League group stage.

• Sevilla have lost only four of their 22 games against German opposition (W12 D6) although they have been beaten in two of their last three such fixtures. Aside from that home defeat by Bayern in 2018, they went down 4-2 at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League group stage in November 2015 – a result that ended a run of five straight wins against Bundesliga opponents, home and away.

• This is Los Blanquirrojos' first fixture against a German club on neutral territory.

• Like Bayern, Sevilla's only previous fixture in Budapest came against Újpest, in their case a 3-1 win at the Szusza Ferenc stadion on 2 August 2018 to complete a 7-1 aggregate success in the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round. Pablo Sarabia (2) and Luis Muriel were on target for the Spanish side, whose team included Sébastien Corchia, Sergi Gómez, Sergio Escudero, Franco Vázquez and substitute Roque Mesa, while Jesús Navas was an unused replacement.

• Sevilla's record in six UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W5 L1:

4-3 v PAOK, 1990/91 UEFA Cup first round

3-1 v Espanyol, 2006/07 UEFA Cup final

2-3 v Fenerbahçe, 2007/08 UEFA Champions League round of 16

4-3 v Real Betis, 2013/14 UEFA Europa League round of 16

4-2 v Benfica, 2013/14 UEFA Europa League final

5-4 v Athletic Club, 2015/16 UEFA Europa League quarter-final

Links and trivia

• Julen Lopetegui was coach of the Porto side that beat Bayern 3-1 in the first leg of the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, only to go down 6-1 in the Munich return with Lewandowski (2), Jérôme Boateng, Thiago Alcántara – who had also scored in the first leg – and Thomas Müller all on target for the German club.

• Thiago was a prominent member of the Spain side coached by Lopetegui that won the 2013 UEFA Europan Under-21 Championship, scoring twice in the 4-2 final win against Italy.

• Have played in Germany:

Ivan Rakitić (Schalke 2007 –11)

Sergio Escudero (Schalke 2010–13)

Luuk de Jong (Borussia Mönchengladbach 2012–14)

• Have played in Spain:

Thiago Alcántara (Barcelona 2009–13)

Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid 2007–19)

Javi Martínez (Athletic Club 2006–12)

• Corentin Tolisso's Lyon side lost 1-0 at Sevilla in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League group stage, drawing 0-0 at home.

• Lewandowski played as a substitute in Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 home defeat and 2-2 away draw with Sevilla in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League group stage.

• International team-mates:

Thiago Alcántara & Jesús Navas, Suso, Óscar Rodríguez (Spain)

• Have played together:

Manuel Neuer & Sergio Escudero (Schalke 2010/11)

Lucas Hernández & Óliver Torres (Atlético de Madrid 2008–17)

Thiago Alcántara & Sergi Gómez (Barcelona B 2009–11)

Benjamin Pavard & Sébastien Corchia, Ibrahim Amadou (LOSC Lille 2015–16)

• Serge Gnabry, who also provided an assist, and Lucas Ocampos scored for Germany and Argentina respectively in a 2-2 friendly draw in Dortmund on 9 October 2019. Niklas Süle and Joshua Kimmich were also in the Germany line-up.

• Leroy Sané was on target in Germany's 2-2 draw against a Netherlands side featuring substitute De Jong in the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League.

• Sané and Gnabry both scored as Germany won 3-2 away to the Netherlands, for whom De Jong again featured from the bench, in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying.