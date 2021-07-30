Super Cup tickets: apply now to watch Chelsea vs Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast

Tickets for the 2021 UEFA Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal on Wednesday 11 August in Belfast have gone on sale.

UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea will take on UEFA Europa League holders Villarreal at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Northern Ireland's capital (21:00 CET kick-off). Fans have until 16:00 CET on Monday 2 August to apply for tickets.

There will be an overall maximum capacity of 13,000 spectators, all of whom will be asked to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow COVID test on entry in line with the applicable local legislation. Kiosks inside the ground on the concourse areas will not be selling food and drink.

Supporters from abroad will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force at the time of the match, as no exemptions will be granted to ticket holders.

More information will be available here, in due course. Please also refer to the official website of the government of Northern Ireland.

Ticket holders must comply with the UEFA Super Cup™ 2021 Code of conduct for spectators.

Tickets available from €40

For the general public, seats will be made available at prices ranging from €40 for category 3 to €120 for category 1.

Category 1 tickets are centrally positioned, category 2 tickets are mainly in the corners and category 3 tickets are located behind the goals. Accessible tickets are available at the category 3 price and allow one companion to enter for free.

If demand exceeds the number of available tickets, a random draw will be carried out. The number of available tickets may be adjusted according to the latest decisions of the local authorities.

Applicants can apply for up to two tickets per person. The tickets will be personalised, and each applicant is required to provide their personal details and guest details on the ticket portal.

Applicants will be notified via email about the status of their application by 4 August at the latest. They will also be able to check the status of their application on the ticket portal using their login information. Successful applicants will be given a short time window to make payment for tickets via credit or debit card.

Communication on ticket sales to fans of the finalist teams will be managed by the respective clubs.

Mobile tickets

Tickets will be delivered via the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app a few days before the match. Ticket buyers will have to download the official app which is available for Android and iPhone users.

With this app, fans who have tickets can securely download, transfer, keep or assign a guest a ticket any time and anywhere on an iOS/Android smartphone.

A frequently asked questions section is available for fans on UEFA.com and includes an explainer video related to mobile tickets.

Ticketing terms and conditions

Tickets for the 2021 UEFA Super Cup are sold subject to strict terms and conditions which prohibit any unauthorised resale or transfer and which invalidate any tickets acquired or used in breach of the terms and conditions. All ticket holders are bound by these ticketing T&Cs; UEFA actively enforces the provisions.

Online applications will be verified with the relevant authorities to ensure that anyone banned from attending football matches cannot purchase tickets.

Ticket sales to the general public for the 2021 UEFA Super Cup will be conducted exclusively on UEFA.com. UEFA urges all fans to refrain from purchasing tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, because tickets obtained in breach of UEFA's terms and conditions will be invalid; purchasers of such tickets may be refused entry to the stadium.