Where to watch the UEFA Super Cup: TV broadcast partners, live streams
Tuesday 10 August 2021
Fans don't need to miss a single minute of the 2021 UEFA Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal.
The 2021 UEFA Super Cup is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners, spanning territories in Africa, Asia, Latin America, North America, the Middle East, Oceania and beyond.
Fans can find their local UEFA Super Cup broadcast partner(s) below.
Europe
Albania: Tring, RTSH
Armenia: Vivaro
Austria: ServusTV, Sky Austria
Azerbaijan: Saran
Belgium: Proximus, RTL, VTM
Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport
Bulgaria: bTV
Croatia: HRT, Arena Sport
Cyprus: CYTA
Denmark: NENT Group
Estonia: Viaplay
Finland: MTV
France: Canal+
Georgia: Adjara, Silknet
Germany: DAZN
Greece: MEGA, Cosmote TV
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: Viaplay, Syn
Republic of Ireland: Livescore, Virgin Media
Israel: The Sports Channel
Italy: Amazon
Kazakhstan: Saran
Kosovo: Arena Sport
Kyrgyzstan: Saran
Latvia: Viaplay
Lithuania: Viaplay
Luxembourg: RTL, Proximus
Malta: Melita, PBS
Montenegro: Arena Sport
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
North Macedonia: Makedonski Telekom, Arena Sport, MTV
Norway: TV2 Norway
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: Eleven
Russia: Match TV
Serbia: Arena Sport
Slovenia: Pro Plus
Spain: Telefonica
Sweden: Telia
Switzerland: blue+
Tajikistan: Saran
Turkmenistan: Saran
Ukraine: Megogo
United Kingdom: BT Sport
Uzbekistan: MTRK
Africa and Middle East
Nigeria: SuperSport
South Africa: SuperSport
Sub-Saharan Africa: Canal+, SuperSport
Americas
Brazil: SBT, Turner
Central America: ESPN
Costa Rica: Teletica
El Salvador: Canal Dos
Honduras: Televicentro
South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN
Mexico: Turner
Panama: TVN, Medcom
United States of America: CBS, TUDN Deportes
Asia and Pacific
Australia: STAN
Indonesia: SCTV
Japan: Wowow
Republic of Korea: SPO TV
Mongolia: SPS
New Zealand: Spark
Philippines: Tap TV
Vietnam: FPT
All remaining territories will be announced in due course.