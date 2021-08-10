Where to watch the UEFA Super Cup: TV broadcast partners, live streams

The 2021 UEFA Super Cup is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners, spanning territories in Africa, Asia, Latin America, North America, the Middle East, Oceania and beyond.

Fans can find their local UEFA Super Cup broadcast partner(s) below.

Europe

Albania: Tring, RTSH

Armenia: Vivaro

Austria: ServusTV, Sky Austria

Azerbaijan: Saran

Belgium: Proximus, RTL, VTM

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Bulgaria: bTV

Croatia: HRT, Arena Sport

Cyprus: CYTA

Denmark: NENT Group

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland: MTV

France: Canal+

Georgia: Adjara, Silknet

Germany: DAZN

Greece: MEGA, Cosmote TV

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: Viaplay, Syn

Republic of Ireland: Livescore, Virgin Media

Israel: The Sports Channel

Italy: Amazon

Kazakhstan: Saran

Kosovo: Arena Sport

Kyrgyzstan: Saran

Latvia: Viaplay

Lithuania: Viaplay

Luxembourg: RTL, Proximus

Malta: Melita, PBS

Montenegro: Arena Sport

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

North Macedonia: Makedonski Telekom, Arena Sport, MTV

Norway: TV2 Norway

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: Eleven

Russia: Match TV

Serbia: Arena Sport

Slovenia: Pro Plus

Spain: Telefonica

Sweden: Telia

Switzerland: blue+

Tajikistan: Saran

Turkmenistan: Saran

Ukraine: Megogo

United Kingdom: BT Sport

Uzbekistan: MTRK

Africa and Middle East

Nigeria: SuperSport

South Africa: SuperSport

Sub-Saharan Africa: Canal+, SuperSport

Americas

Brazil: SBT, Turner

Central America: ESPN

Costa Rica: Teletica

El Salvador: Canal Dos

Honduras: Televicentro

South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN

Mexico: Turner

Panama: TVN, Medcom

United States of America: CBS, TUDN Deportes

Asia and Pacific

Australia: STAN

Indonesia: SCTV

Japan: Wowow

Republic of Korea: SPO TV

Mongolia: SPS

New Zealand: Spark

Philippines: Tap TV

Vietnam: FPT

All remaining territories will be announced in due course.