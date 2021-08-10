UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Where to watch the UEFA Super Cup: TV broadcast partners, live streams

Tuesday 10 August 2021

Fans don't need to miss a single minute of the 2021 UEFA Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal.

The UEFA Super Cup is televised worldwide
The 2021 UEFA Super Cup is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners, spanning territories in Africa, Asia, Latin America, North America, the Middle East, Oceania and beyond.

Fans can find their local UEFA Super Cup broadcast partner(s) below.

Europe

Albania: Tring, RTSH
Armenia: Vivaro
Austria: ServusTV, Sky Austria 
Azerbaijan: Saran
Belgium: ProximusRTL, VTM
Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport
Bulgaria: bTV
Croatia: HRT, Arena Sport
Cyprus: CYTA
Denmark: NENT Group
Estonia: Viaplay
Finland: MTV
France: Canal+
Georgia: Adjara, Silknet
Germany: DAZN
Greece: MEGA, Cosmote TV
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: Viaplay, Syn
Republic of Ireland: Livescore, Virgin Media
Israel: The Sports Channel 
Italy: Amazon
Kazakhstan: Saran
Kosovo: Arena Sport
Kyrgyzstan: Saran
Latvia: Viaplay
Lithuania: Viaplay
Luxembourg: RTL, Proximus
Malta: MelitaPBS
Montenegro: Arena Sport 
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
North Macedonia: Makedonski Telekom, Arena Sport, MTV
Norway: TV2 Norway
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: Eleven
Russia: Match TV 
Serbia: Arena Sport
Slovenia: Pro Plus
Spain: Telefonica
Sweden: Telia  
Switzerland: blue+
Tajikistan: Saran
Turkmenistan: Saran
Ukraine: Megogo
United Kingdom: BT Sport
Uzbekistan: MTRK

Africa and Middle East

Nigeria: SuperSport
South Africa: SuperSport
Sub-Saharan Africa: Canal+, SuperSport

Americas

Brazil: SBT, Turner
Central America: ESPN
Costa Rica: Teletica
El Salvador: Canal Dos
Honduras: Televicentro
South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN
Mexico: Turner
Panama: TVN, Medcom
United States of America: CBS, TUDN Deportes

Asia and Pacific

Australia: STAN
Indonesia: SCTV
Japan: Wowow
Republic of Korea: SPO TV
Mongolia: SPS
New Zealand: Spark
Philippines: Tap TV
Vietnam: FPT

All remaining territories will be announced in due course.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 10 August 2021