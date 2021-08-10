UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Order your official Super Cup programme now

Tuesday 10 August 2021

You can order the official UEFA Super Cup programme now.

The official UEFA Super Cup matchday programme is on sale now as UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea taken on UEFA Europa League champions Villarreal with the first piece of club silverware of the season up for grabs in Belfast.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the programme will not be available to purchase at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, but you can order your copy now.

Inside are interviews with Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel and Villarreal's Unai Emery as they look back on their sides' winning campaigns and ahead to the new season. We also talk to goalkeeping heroes from each side – Édouard Mendy and Gerónimo Rulli – while expert analysts Pat Nevin and Sid Lowe give their insight on the two teams.

No visit to Belfast would be complete without paying homage to one of the city's favourite sons: local reporter Jim Gracey recalls the life and times of George Best in a personal tribute to the Northern Irish genius. His piece lends credence to the saying: Diego good, Pelé better, George Best.

Journalist Ivan Little, meanwhile, speaks to Linfield coach and Northern Ireland legend David Healy about what makes the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park such a special venue.

All this and more in the official UEFA Super Cup matchday programme. Get your copy now.

Order your Super Cup programme

