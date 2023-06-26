Man City vs Sevilla Super Cup preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, line-ups
Monday, June 26, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the line-ups? All you need to know about the 2023 UEFA Super Cup between Man City and Sevilla.
Man City and Sevilla meet in the 2023 UEFA Super Cup at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus, on Wednesday 16 August.
Man City vs Sevilla at a glance
When: Wednesday 16 August (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus
What: UEFA Champions League holders vs UEFA Europa League winners
Where to watch Man City vs Sevilla on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here
What do you need to know?
European champions Man City are taking on UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla in the traditional opener to the new UEFA club competition season.
The sides have met four times in UEFA club competition, with City winning all four games (including two in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage). However, Sevilla have been much improved since the arrival of José Luis Mendilibar as coach in March 2023, notably eliminating City's neighbours Man United en route to winning the Europa League for the seventh time.
This is first-time European Cup-winners City's maiden Super Cup, while Sevilla have already been here six times before (all as UEFA Cup or Europa League winners). However, they are on a five-game Super Cup losing streak after beating Barcelona 3-0 on their debut in 2006.
Predicted line-ups
Man City*: Ederson; Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland
Sevilla**: Bounou; Jesús Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Alex Telles; Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Óliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri
*starting line-up from Champions League final
**starting line-up from Europa League final
Do the European champions usually win?
UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid lifted the trophy in 2022, but this pattern does not always apply. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have won 27 of the 47 editions. Find a full rundown of UEFA Super Cup records and statistics here.
Expert predictions
Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter
Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter
View from the camps
Pep Guardiola, Man City manager: "It's a big relief for us to have this trophy, but there are teams who win it and then disappear. We have to avoid that."
José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "I'm happy to be here, to have won for the club, which was having a hard time when we got here. We have done something good that can have repercussions for the good of the club."
What is the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis like?
Named in honour of a military commander who died during Greece's struggle for independence in the 1820s, the current home of Piraeus side Olympiacos was initially known as the Neo Phaliron Velodrome, and staged cycling events at the 1896 Olympics.
Upgraded in the 1960s, it staged the 1970/71 European Cup Winners' Cup final (where Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-1 after a replay), and was then completely rebuilt to stage the football tournament at the 2004 Olympics. With a capacity of just over 30,000, it is the largest football-only venue in Greece.