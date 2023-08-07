Rúben Dias on UEFA Super Cup, Manchester City's leaders and keys to Inter win

Manchester City centre-back Rúben Dias has already played in some of the biggest games in the world, but the Portuguese will be heading into uncharted territory when the Cityzens face Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup in Piraeus on 16 August.

The 26-year-old was a hugely important part of the City team which won a UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble last season, with his trademark calm and collected approach inspiring his side to glory.

Super Cup final: Latest updates

Speaking to UEFA.com, the former Benfica man discussed his forthcoming Super Cup debut, being one of City's numerous leaders and the Champions League final victory against Inter.

2023 Champions League final highlights: Man City 1-0 Inter

On the Champions League final

It was never going to be an easy game. Like any other match, if you manage to score goals things become a lot easier, but the occasion meant it was never going to be that simple. Half-time was an important moment for us. We had to understand what we were doing, what we were not doing and what spaces we had to use to make things easier.

Above all, the most important thing was the team's ability to keep fighting, stay in the match and remain cool. We'd played in other finals fairly recently, and that helped us a lot.

On relaxing the day before the game

In our previous Champions League final [2021] you could have felt that sense of fun too. It's because we believe that part of being well-prepared is reducing our concentration levels at that moment and just enjoying the training sessions.

By that stage everything has already been said and done. That day was about experiencing the moment, knowing that the final would come the next day. It's all about enjoying it.

Man City join treble-winning club

On surviving late Inter pressure

Every big competition is made of those tough moments. It could be decided through our ability, or theirs, or even a bit of luck that makes the difference. We knew it would be a very hard match against skilful opponents. Beyond their starting XI, for example, we knew they could send on the likes of Romelu Lukaku at any moment, who is always a dangerous player.

With the score at 1-0 we knew it was going to be a fight until the end, and it was. We had to endure a lot of pressure.

On becoming a Man City leader

It's always important to have those characteristics in a team, especially on the pitch. Throughout the season that's important, but particularly in finals, because they are unique events where every detail matters and every swing in momentum has an impact.

Having players with strong characters and leadership skills helps a lot in every second of a game, especially in those decisive moments in key matches like finals.

England's Super Cup winners

On the Super Cup

It's going to be the first time I've played it, so I'm really hungry to win. It's a new trophy for me, and my ambition could not be bigger.