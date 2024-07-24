Last tickets on sale for 2024 UEFA Super Cup

The last available tickets for the 2024 UEFA Super Cup are on sale now on a first-come, first-served basis via uefa.com/tickets following the completion of sales to the fans of the teams.

The match will be played at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday 14 August at 21:00 CET, featuring 2024 UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid and 2024 UEFA Europa League title holders Atalanta.

Buy tickets here

Ticket prices:

Category 3: €30

Category 2: €80

Category 1: €130

Prime seats: €350

Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators cost €30. All tickets are priced at the Category 3 rate and come with one complimentary companion ticket.

Tickets will be delivered via the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app a few days before the match. The app enables fans to securely download, transfer, keep or assign their tickets anytime and anywhere on an iOS/Android smartphone.

A frequently asked questions section is available for fans on UEFA.com.

Ticketing terms and conditions

Tickets for the 2024 UEFA Super Cup are sold subject to strict terms and conditions which prohibit any unauthorised resale or transfer and invalidate any tickets acquired or used in breach of the terms and conditions. All ticket holders are bound by these ticketing terms and conditions, and UEFA actively enforces these provisions. Online applications will be verified with the relevant authorities to ensure that anyone banned from attending football matches cannot purchase tickets. Sales of tickets to the general public for the 2024 UEFA Super Cup will be conducted exclusively on UEFA.com. UEFA urges all football fans to refrain from purchasing tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, as tickets obtained in breach of UEFA’s terms and conditions will be invalid, and purchasers of such tickets may be refused admission to the stadium.