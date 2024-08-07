Marten de Roon on Atalanta's Europa League glory and Real Madrid Super Cup challenge

Not many would have had Atalanta down as one of the main contenders to win the UEFA Europa League last season. But Gian Piero Gasperini's exciting young team defied the odds throughout the campaign to do just that, topping things off by becoming the only side to defeat Bayer Leverkusen in the whole campaign with a thrilling 3-0 victory in the final in Dublin to secure La Dea's first-ever European title.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta build-up

Their reward is not only a UEFA Champions League spot this season, but also a place in the UEFA Super Cup, against Real Madrid in Warsaw on 14 August. One of the key members of Atalanta's team last term was Dutch defensive midfielder Marten de Roon, and the 33-year-old talked to UEFA.com about the celebrations following that famous night in Dublin, the prospect of facing Madrid and his excitement about the return of Champions League football to Bergamo.

On the Europa League celebrations

It was incredible, just fantastic for the city and for us. The moment the plane landed people were waiting for us, and they couldn't believe it and had to pinch each other to see if it was really true. We celebrated, we sang, and it is an experience people won't easily forget. Even now, when you meet people in town, they always talk to you about it and what it means to the city and everybody who lives here.

The relationship with the fans is very close here, and everyone born in the area is an Atalanta fan. They have been important for us, through difficult times too. That's why after the match we passed the cup around in the stands so that the fans could also celebrate with us that way. Without them football has no meaning, so it's important to involve them. They are probably eternally grateful to us, but we are also grateful to them.

On missing the final through injury

To be honest, I went through a very difficult period. I was sad and disappointed, but then I said to myself I have to accept it. I am one of the leaders in the team, and I needed to just bring some positivity and be there to help the lads, speak to them, do as I always do, just not on the pitch. So that was my role, to talk to the lads and help out with analysing things, because in the end they had to go and do it.

On facing Real Madrid in the Super Cup

It's going to be fantastic. It's something we earned by winning that trophy and playing a brilliant game against Leverkusen. This is the icing on the cake against probably the best club in the world. They have been at the top for years, so being able to play against a team like that is very special. We have a lot of respect for Real Madrid.

We are going to do our very best. It's something very prestigious, but we shouldn't put too much pressure on ourselves and should just enjoy it and do the best we can. Especially with Kylian Mbappé they are now even stronger. It's a fantastic team, but we are happy to be the underdogs. It was the same against Leverkusen, so perhaps that's a good role for us.

On qualifying for the Champions League

That's really cool, of course. We have reached the Champions League three times before with this team and afterwards it was insinuated that Atalanta were finished, that the fairy tale was over, that we weren't that good any more. Then, within a year, we win the Europa League and will be playing in the Champions League again, which is the highest level you can achieve.

We know we will have to be even better and faster. It can only help the team to improve, and it will also be good for Serie A. It's fantastic that we've managed to achieve this and continue as a team that is still growing.

On how his sense of humour helps him

I think humour can take the pressure off in serious situations. What also takes the pressure off is my family. When you get home, you can leave the football part behind and focus [on them]. I think for many a home, maybe kids, pets, can help a lot. A little bit of humour can be a part of that, and when you come back to the club or you have to perform, you can focus on that.