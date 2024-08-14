Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta: Mbappé scores as Los Blancos claim Super Cup

Goals from Federico Valverde and debutant Kylian Mbappé helped Real Madrid claimed a record-breaking sixth UEFA Super Cup by beating Atalanta at the National Stadium in Warsaw – as Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to win five editions of the competition.

Key moments 15': Hien blocks Mbappé attempt

24': Militão heads De Roon cross-shot onto woodwork

45': Rodrygo hits crossbar

47': Courtois keeps out Pašalić header

59': Valverde steers Madrid in front

68': Mbappé blasts in clinching second



Match in brief: Stunning second half seals Madrid's sixth Super Cup

Real Madrid’s attack-minded starting XI – featuring Mbappé making his first appearance following his summer move – confidently kept possession in the opening minutes as Atalanta chased. However, Gian Piero Gasperini's team soon began to make ground with Davide Zappacosta's dangerous diagonal run serving as a warning to the Champions League winners.

Isak Hien threw his body on the line to crucially block Mbappé's first opportunity, before Valverde's searching delivery skimmed narrowly beyond Vinícius Júnior's outstretched leg as Los Blancos engineered a string of chances.

But Atalanta were slowly edging forward, and Éder Militão had to divert Marten De Roon's cross-shot onto the woodwork. Ademola Lookman’s darting run from the halfway line was then cut off by last man Antonio Rüdiger, before Jude Bellingham went close seconds later.

In the last action of an intriguing first half, Vinícius Júnior picked out Rodrygo in ample space inside the penalty area, but the Brazilian's off-balance drive crashed against the crossbar.

Mbappé burst forward but fired wide as Real Madrid returned to the pitch with a heightened sense of urgency. However, almost immediately, Thibaut Courtois needed to fly to his left and parry Mario Pašalić's excellent header.

In the 59th minute, Carlo Ancelotti's side finally broke the deadlock as Bellingham's through ball found Vinícius Júnior, whose outside-of-the-boot delivery across the face of goal was on a plate for Valverde to turn in.

Nine minutes later, Mbappé latched onto to Bellingham's precise pass to double Madrid's lead, arrowing in his first goal for his new club.

The 2024 Champions League winners held firm as Atalanta persevered to win their first piece of silverware of the season.

Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta: As it happened

Player of the match presented by PlayStation®: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

"Drove his team forward in the second half, won tackles, assisted the second goal, and made good forward runs. An excellent use of the ball. Great leadership."

UEFA Technical Observer Panel

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

New season, business as usual. The headlines will probably all be about Los Blancos' new No9 and, indeed, Mbappé marked his debut with a goal and the trophy. Not bad. But this was impressive in so many other ways. When the European champions looked a little under pressure, or at least well pressed, the old guard rose to the challenge. Carvajal's tackling and covering – superb. Ditto Courtois' saves. Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, perpetually creative, risk-friendly and thrilling. Madrid played flat out and walked away with the silverware – again.

Paolo Menicucci, Atalanta reporter

After winning their first European title in May, Atalanta failed to quickly add another to their trophy cabinet, but their performance against Real Madrid – despite missing several key players – only cemented their reputation on the European stage. Gasperini's men were equal to the Champions League winners for almost an hour and went close a couple to taking the lead on several occasions before the class and pace of Madrid going forward made the difference.

Reaction

Federico Valverde, Real Madrid midfielder: "Winning like this is really satisfying after the work that the team has done. I want to congratulate our opponents; they played a great match, especially in the first half."

Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid forward: "It's always special so it's obviously hard to ask a striker which goal he preferred! But, naturally, this one is very special! It's a long-awaited goal, I was very keen on starting this new adventure with Real Madrid. To start well, to start with a trophy is very special. It was a great evening."

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid head coach, speaking to TNT Sports: "It was a difficult game. The second half was much better: we had more space ahead of us, and we showed our qualities. In the first half, we had a lot of difficulty. Atalanta played really well defensively, and we had difficulty in finding space."

Matteo Ruggeri, Atalanta defender: "I am happy because we were able to play on a par with the best team in the world right now. We managed to limit and counter them, even creating some chances. But when their quality comes out, they don't leave you many chances."

Isak Hien, Atalanta defender: "At the moment, I can't really think about the good game we played for 60 minutes – I'm more disappointed with the defeat. At this level, you have to play well for 90 minutes if you want to beat the best."

Key stats

Real Madrid are now the most successful club in Super Cup history after claiming a record-breaking sixth title.

This was also Madrid's record-equalling ninth appearance in the Super Cup (W6 L3), bringing them level with Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti is the first coach to record five Super Cup victories, having also overseen Milan's triumphs in 2003 and 2007 and Madrid's 2014 and 2022 successes.

Ancelotti is one of five men to have lifted the trophy as player and coach, alongside Pep Guardiola, Diego Simeone, Luis Enrique and Zinédine Zidane.

Carvajal and Luka Modrić are the first players to record five Super Cup wins, and the first two players to have appeared in six editions.

Line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal (Vázquez 88), Militão, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Rodrygo (Modrić 76), Bellingham (Ceballos 88), Vinícius Júnior (Arda Güler 88); Mbappé (Brahim Díaz 83)

Atalanta: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien (Palestra 90), Kolašinac (Bakker 70); Zappacosta (Godfrey 62), De Roon, Éderson, Ruggeri; Mario Pašalić (Manzoni 90); De Ketelaere (Retegui 62), Lookman