Celebrating 10 years of the UEFA Foundation at the Super Cup

Look closely at the official Super Cup match ball in Udine and you will notice something unique: a logo, a special nod to commemorate ten years of the UEFA Foundation for Children.

UEFA’s independent charitable organisation is marking a decade of work dedicated to delivering better futures for countless vulnerable children. Established in 2015, it has supported 577 projects across 138 countries and reached nearly five million people. These efforts have promoted children’s rights and used football as a positive catalyst for improvements in areas such as health, education, personal development, inclusion and employability.

“The work of the UEFA Foundation for Children sends a strong message that millions of children around the world need help and we must not leave them behind,” said UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin.

“It goes beyond UEFA’s deep commitment to social responsibility – it is about standing up for the most vulnerable and using football as a catalyst to inspire and empower them. We’re reached almost five million children living in difficult and precarious conditions in just ten years. We are proud of the global impact made, but we see it only as a beginning.” Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

Super Cup celebrations

To mark its landmark birthday, the foundation is involving children in many different aspects of the Super Cup, supporting the work of local partners such as La Nostra Famiglia, Associazione San Luigi Scrosoppi and the Udinese youth academy. The day before the game, there will be the chance to get close to the stars in a meet-and-greet with both teams.

Fifty more children will be involved on matchday, including 20 for the centre-circle ceremony. In partnership with Mastercard, 22 mascots from the Diabetology and Oncology departments of Udine Hospital and Associazione San Luigi Scrosoppi will accompany the players onto the pitch. One lucky child will accompany the UEFA president during the medal ceremony, while Paris Saint-Germain’s Soirée Rêve initiative will give one seriously ill fan a dream evening with the team.

UEFA via Getty Images

Involving youngsters in the Super Cup showpiece is just one of the many ways the UEFA Foundation for Children puts them at the heart of its work. Carine N’koué, general secretary of the foundation, summarises the organisation’s ethos: “We must remain focused on the needs of our beneficiaries and keep them at the centre of everything we do. Sports, especially football, have the power to bring communities together, promote health and teach valuable life skills.”