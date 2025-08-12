Micky van de Ven on Tottenham's Europa League glory, Paris test and Thomas Frank

They say that scoring a goal is the best feeling you can experience in football, but Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven may well disagree. The 24-year-old Dutch centre-back produced arguably the most important moment of last season's UEFA Europa League final as his extraordinary, acrobatic goal-line clearance helped inspire his side to a 1-0 victory against Manchester United and Spurs' first European trophy since 1984.

Paris vs Spurs build-up

Along with Champions League football for this season, another reward for Spurs as a result of that win is a first-ever UEFA Super Cup appearance as they face European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Udine on Wednesday. Speaking to UEFA.com, Van de Ven discusses the stiff challenge posed by Luis Enrique's team, his reflections on that famous night in Bilbao and his first impressions of his new coach Thomas Frank.

On the challenge of Paris

It's a great match and it's fantastic that we get to play it. It's going to be a challenge, given that Paris are a very strong opponent and they've definitely shown that in the last few months. But, yes, it's a great match and a beautiful way to start the season.

When I watched [the Champions League final], I just wanted to enjoy the game. It wasn't like: 'OK, whoever wins will be our opponent.' But afterwards you do think that this is going to be a tough one, especially when you see how they played against Inter.

Highlights: Tottenham 1-0 Man Utd

On the Europa League final

It was the biggest match I've ever played in my life. The nerves leading up were just really intense. It's a really important match – your friends and family are there, and the club has been longing for a trophy for a long time. Those are things that go through your mind before the match. But I have to say that the moment I went outside for the warm-up, a certain mode kicked in, like I'd fully switched into focus.

With the pre-match meal three hours before the game, you really feel the stress. You feel the tension and you don't feel hungry. You're really just living towards that game the entire day. You just want the game to be over and for it to have gone well. But it's also a great thing to experience, an experience I was able to take with me.

On the feeling of winning a trophy

It had been a really hard season, what with the injuries, and I had not really played that much. It was really important to finish off the season on a positive note, and I know that all the players had also had a difficult season.

Everyone experienced it differently. I myself was a bit emotional when the final whistle blew. It was a sort of release of emotions that flowed from everyone – being so happy to have been able to save our season, to have given the club and our fans exactly what they have earned and deserved over all those years.

Watch Tottenham lift Europa League trophy

On the new season under Thomas Frank

With a new coach, some things will change. I think we are all going in with a positive feeling. Last year, we had a poor season in the Premier League but showed what we are capable of in the Europa League. We hope this will become a good and special season.

[Frank] looks at the game and tactics differently. He has a specific vision on how we should play. It is offensive football – forward, playing offensively, attacking football.

On the prospect of Champions League football

Tottenham is a club that belongs there. For myself, it's really nice because I haven't played it yet. So it will be the first time I'll be playing in the Champions League. That's a kind of milestone for me, a box I can check.

For the club and for the fans, of course, those are the nicest games. On Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, dark, with lights – those are the games you live for, to play on the biggest stage. That's something very nice.