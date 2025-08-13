UEFA Super Cup debut for new official UEFA referee match kit

Macron and UEFA have today unveiled the new Game Set for referees to be worn over the next two seasons in UEFA competitions, including the men's UEFA club competitions, UEFA Women's Champions League, UEFA Futsal Champions League and UEFA national-team competitions.

The unveiling comes after the renewal of UEFA's partnership with Macron earlier this year, continuing a collaboration that began in 2019.

The new kit makes its debut on Wednesday 13 August as Paris Saint-Germain take on Tottenham in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup in Udine. The launch reaffirms the shared vision of Macron and UEFA: to combine technical excellence, comfort and style to ensure referees perform at their very best, while maintaining a distinctive and instantly recognisable look on the pitch.

The new UEFA referee shirt, featuring a crew neck with knitted trim, is distinguished by an embossed graphic on the front, with pairs of fine vertical lines that break at precise intervals to accommodate the word UEFA. The Macron Hero logo, applied in silicone print, sits at the centre of the chest, with the UEFA Match Official badge positioned to the left. Two glossy triangular inserts, placed above the front pockets, complete the look.

Designed by the Macron Design Centre, the Match Kit comes in four colourways: fluorescent blue, fluorescent yellow, bright red and total black. The shorts are always black, paired with socks matching the shirt colour and featuring the Macron Hero on the front and a distinctive black 'V' on the calf, just below the upper cuff.

The new kits are crafted from next-generation, eco-sustainable fabrics, with the main material being Eco Softlock: a fabric made from 100% recycled polyester, which is lightweight, soft, highly breathable, tear-resistant, and quick-drying. The chest inserts are made from Eco Everton, a fabric with a special reflective effect that creates striking visual contrasts. The back panel in Eco Micromesh and the Eco Mesh inserts further enhance lightness and breathability.

The new Macron kit dedicated to UEFA referees is now available in all four colour options in the dedicated UEFA section of macron.com.