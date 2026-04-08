The 2026 UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg: All you need to know

The 2026 UEFA Super Cup will pit the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League winners against each other.

Super Cup history

When is the UEFA Super Cup?

The 2026 UEFA Super Cup will kick off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 12 August 2026.

Where will the UEFA Super Cup be played?

The 2026 UEFA Super Cup will be held at Stadion Salzburg in Salzburg, Austria.

It is the first showcase UEFA club final to be played at the venue, which staged three games at UEFA EURO 2008, which Austria co-hosted with neighbours Switzerland. The stadium is home to FC Salzburg, who have been Champions League regulars in recent seasons, but were eliminated at the end of the league phase of this season's Europa League.

This venue will be the 14th to stage the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its long-term home of Monaco, after Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017), Tallinn (2018), Istanbul (2019), Budapest (2020), Belfast (2021), Helsinki (2022), Piraeus (2023), Warsaw (2024) and Udine (2025).

UEFA Champions League winners Paris came back from 2-0 down to prevail on penalties after a 2-2 draw against UEFA Europa League winners Tottenham in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup in Udine, Italy.

UEFA Super Cup highlights: Paris 2-2 Tottenham (4-3 on pens)

What is the UEFA Super Cup?

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual fixture contested by the reigning champions of the Champions League and the Europa League, devised by Dutch reporter Anton Witkamp to decide definitively the top club side in Europe.

The European Cup/Champions League holders have always been involved, facing the holders of either the European/UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1973–99) or the UEFA Cup/Europa League (2000–).

What does the UEFA Super Cup trophy look like?

The UEFA Super Cup trophy UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA Super Cup trophy stands at 58cm tall and weighs in at 12.2kg.

Made by IACO Group, the current model has been in use since 2006 but retains the basic design of its predecessor. The classic bowl is held aloft on a base that is subtly twisted like a skein of wool as two arms allow the winners enough room to take a firm grip as they do their lap of honour.

The winners are entitled to have a replica made, provided it does not exceed four-fifths of the dimensions of the original.

Six great Super Cup goals

How can I get UEFA Super Cup tickets?

Information regarding ticket sales will be made available in the second half of May 2026.

What else do you need to know?

If the scores are level after normal time the match will go straight to a penalty shoot-out. No extra time will be played.