2026 UEFA Super Cup ticket sales launched

The ticket application phase for the general public for the 2026 UEFA Super Cup is now open exclusively via UEFA.com until 23 June 2026 at 11:00 CEST. The match will take place at the Stadion Salzburg in Salzburg, Austria, on Wednesday 12 August at 21:00 CEST, featuring the 2026 UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and 2026 UEFA Europa League winners Aston Villa.

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Tickets will be allocated through a lottery. Successful applicants will be invited to purchase up to two tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

The ticket sales and allocation process for fans of the participating teams will be coordinated directly with the two clubs.

As usual, the majority of tickets are reserved for supporters of the finalist teams and the general public. Of the net stadium capacity of 28,500, 9,000 tickets are available to the general public, while each club receives 7,000 tickets.

Ticket prices

Fans First (reserved for fans via the finalists’ allocations): €30

Category 3: €50

Category 2: €90

Category 1: €150

Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators are available at the price of the 'Fans First' category for €30 and include one complimentary companion ticket upon request. Prime seats will also be available for the 2026 UEFA Super Cup and are sold via the UEFA ticketing portal on UEFA.com.

Protecting fans with measures to reduce unauthorised resale

In line with all 2026 UEFA club competition finals, additional measures have been implemented to ensure tickets remain in the hands of genuine fans. As part of the lottery process, applicants must download the UEFA Mobile Tickets app and register with the mobile phone they will use to access the stadium.

Successful applicants must then use this registered mobile phone to access the stadium on matchday, as the ticket of the purchaser will be non-transferable. In line with these non-transferability provisions, ticket buyers unable to attend may resell their tickets through the official UEFA resale platform. The resale price is capped at the face value, and no seller fees are applied. Access to purchase resale tickets will first be granted to selected fans who were unsuccessful in the lottery.

Tickets will be delivered via the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app, available free of charge for Android and iPhone users.

A dedicated FAQ is available for fans on UEFA.com.

Ticketing terms and conditions

Tickets for the 2026 UEFA Super Cup are sold subject to strict terms and conditions which prohibit any unauthorised resale or transfer and invalidate any tickets acquired or used in breach of the terms and conditions. All ticket holders are bound by these ticketing terms and conditions, and these provisions are actively enforced. Online applications will be verified with the relevant authorities to ensure that anyone banned from attending football matches cannot purchase tickets. Sales of tickets to the general public for the 2026 UEFA Super Cup will be conducted exclusively on UEFA.com. All football fans are urged to refrain from purchasing tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, as tickets obtained in breach of the 2026 UEFA Super Cup terms and conditions will be invalid, and purchasers of such tickets may be refused admission to the stadium.