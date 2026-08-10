Welcome to the UEFA Super Cup 2026!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President

It is our great pleasure to be in Salzburg, one of Europe’s most beautiful and evocative cities, forever tied with Mozart and his musical heritage, for the UEFA Super Cup 2026.

In this remarkable setting between history and the Alps, football will add another note to the city’s proud tradition.

Stadion Salzburg is no stranger to European matches, having already welcomed supporters during UEFA EURO 2008 and also witnessed many notable continental nights at club level. Compact and vibrant, it is a perfect arena for a fixture that announces a new European season.

I want to take the opportunity to thank the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) and its president, Josef Pröll, for having us here, and for creating the perfect stage for what promises to be another memorable night for European football.

The Super Cup has a special place in our game. It brings together the winners of Europe’s leading club competitions and invites them to begin the new season with one more challenge and one more opportunity to inscribe their names in the history books.

Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa arrive here after remarkable campaigns, with teams full of quality, courage and belief. Both clubs know what European success means, and both will be determined to prove it once more.

So let us wish them each the very best. May they play with freedom, respect and imagination, and may the supporters who have travelled from near and far enjoy an occasion worthy of the Super Cup.

Josef Pröll, ÖFB President

This year’s match brings together two outstanding teams: UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and UEFA Europa League holders Aston Villa. Their presence ensures a football spectacle of the highest quality.

It is a great honour and pleasure to host the Super Cup in Salzburg, a city where football and culture come together in a truly unique way. Together with UEFA and FC Salzburg, we have done everything possible to be perfect hosts and to provide the players, officials, supporters and guests with an unforgettable experience.

For Austrian football, the awarding of the 2026 Super Cup marks the beginning of a new chapter. It is our ambition to further elevate Austria’s position on the international stage and enhance our credentials as a reliable and attractive host for major football events. The Super Cup is an important step on this journey and a strong signal of confidence from UEFA.

I wish both teams the very best of luck and all the spectators an exciting and memorable evening of football.