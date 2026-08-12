Brian Madjo becomes youngest scorer in Super Cup history

Aston Villa's 17-year-old striker Brian Madjo has become the youngest scorer in UEFA Super Cup history.

2026 Super Cup

Madjo struck for Villa on his club debut to make it 1-1 in their Super Cup contest against Paris in Salzburg.

Aged just 17 years and 212 days, he is more than two years younger than the previous holder of the record.

Who are the youngest scorers in Super Cup history?

17 years 212 days: Brian Madjo (Aston Villa, 2026)

19 years 220 days: Patrick Kluivert (Ajax, 1996)

20 years 201 days: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid, 2016)

20 years 321 days: David Fairclough (Liverpool, 1977)

20 years 334 days: John Arne Riise (Liverpool, 2001)