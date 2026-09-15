2027 and 2028 Super Cup venues confirmed
Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands will host the 2027 Super Cup, with Astana Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan the venue for the 2028 edition.
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The venues for the 2027 and 2028 UEFA Super Cup have been decided, with Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands hosting the 2027 edition and Astana Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan hosting in 2028.
Upcoming Super Cups
2027: Johan Cruyff ArenA, Amsterdam
2028: Astana Arena, Astana
Johan Cruyff ArenA is the home of Ajax and has previously hosted notable games such as the 1998 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus, the 2013 Europa League final between Chelsea and Benfica and matches at EURO 2000 and EURO 2020.
Astana Arena, meanwhile, previously hosted FC Astana's Champions League games when they qualified for the group stage in the 2015/16 season.
This will be the first time the Super Cup has taken place in Kazakhstan, while the Netherlands has not hosted since 1995, when the Super Cup was held over two legs.
Other final hosts appointed
2027 Futsal Champions League finals: Biel/Bienne Arena, Switzerland
2028 Champions League: Munich Football Arena, Munich
2028 Europa League: National Arena, Bucharest
2028 Conference League: Juventus Stadium, Turin
2028 Women's Champions League: Parc Olympic Lyonnais, Lyon-Décines
2029 Champions League: Camp Nou, Barcelona
2029 Europa League: National Stadium Serbia, Belgrade
2029 Conference League: Puskás Aréna, Budapest
2029 Women's Champions League: National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff