2027 and 2028 Super Cup venues confirmed

The venues for the 2027 and 2028 UEFA Super Cup have been decided, with Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam﻿, Netherlands hosting the 2027 edition and Astana Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan hosting in 2028.

Upcoming Super Cups 2027: Johan Cruyff ArenA, Amsterdam﻿

2028: Astana Arena, Astana

Johan Cruyff ArenA is the home of Ajax and has previously hosted notable games such as the 1998 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus, the 2013 Europa League final between Chelsea and Benfica and matches at EURO 2000 and EURO 2020.

Astana Arena, meanwhile, previously hosted FC Astana's Champions League games when they qualified for the group stage in the 2015/16 season.

This will be the first time the Super Cup has taken place in Kazakhstan, while the Netherlands has not hosted since 1995, when the Super Cup was held over two legs.