Play-off draw (11/12 February)

Derby County (ENG) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Porto (POR, holders) v Salzburg (AUT)

Real Zaragoza (ESP) v Lyon (FRA)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) v Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Rangers (SCO) v Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Midtjylland (DEN) v LOSC Lille (FRA)

Rennes (FRA) v Club Brugge (BEL)



Porto are the holders while Salzburg won the title in 2017 after progressing through the play-offs

Derby, LOSC, Rangers, Rennes and Zaragoza are on their debut campaigns



Dinamo Zagreb, Lyon and Midtjylland all won play-offs last season

Already through to round of 16 (group winners): Ajax (NED), Atalanta (ITA), Bayern München (GER), Benfica (POR), Internazionale Milano (ITA), Juventus (ITA), Liverpool (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP)

How the draw worked

The winners of the eight Domestic Champions path second-round ties were paired with runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage.

The eight teams from the Domestic Champions path are at home in the one-off ties on 11/12 February.

Clubs from the same association could not be drawn together.

The eight play-off winners will join the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners in the round of 16.

Contenders



Domestic champions path winners: Derby County (ENG), Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Midtjylland (DEN), Porto (POR, holders), Rangers (SCO), Real Zaragoza (ESP), Rennes (FRA), Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Group runners-up: Atlético Madrid (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Club Brugge (BEL), Crvena zvezda (SRB), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), LOSC Lille (FRA), Lyon (FRA), Salzburg (AUT)

Road to Nyon



Play-offs: 11/12 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February

Round of 16: 3/4 March

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon

Final: 20 April, Nyon