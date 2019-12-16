UEFA Youth League play-off draw made
Holders Porto meet former winners Salzburg while Derby play Dortmund in February’s ties.
Play-off draw (11/12 February)
Derby County (ENG) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Porto (POR, holders) v Salzburg (AUT)
Real Zaragoza (ESP) v Lyon (FRA)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) v Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Rangers (SCO) v Atlético Madrid (ESP)
Midtjylland (DEN) v LOSC Lille (FRA)
Rennes (FRA) v Club Brugge (BEL)
- Porto are the holders while Salzburg won the title in 2017 after progressing through the play-offs
- Derby, LOSC, Rangers, Rennes and Zaragoza are on their debut campaigns
- Dinamo Zagreb, Lyon and Midtjylland all won play-offs last season
Already through to round of 16 (group winners): Ajax (NED), Atalanta (ITA), Bayern München (GER), Benfica (POR), Internazionale Milano (ITA), Juventus (ITA), Liverpool (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP)
How the draw worked
- The winners of the eight Domestic Champions path second-round ties were paired with runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage.
- The eight teams from the Domestic Champions path are at home in the one-off ties on 11/12 February.
- Clubs from the same association could not be drawn together.
- The eight play-off winners will join the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners in the round of 16.
Contenders
Domestic champions path winners: Derby County (ENG), Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Midtjylland (DEN), Porto (POR, holders), Rangers (SCO), Real Zaragoza (ESP), Rennes (FRA), Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)
Group runners-up: Atlético Madrid (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Club Brugge (BEL), Crvena zvezda (SRB), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), LOSC Lille (FRA), Lyon (FRA), Salzburg (AUT)
Road to Nyon
Play-offs: 11/12 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon
Final: 20 April, Nyon