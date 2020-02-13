UEFA Youth League knockout draw: Friday
The draw at 13:00 CET on 14 February sets out the ties from the round of 16 to the finals in Nyon.
Draw procedure
- The eight group winners and eight play-off victors go into the round of 16 draw, with the first team picked in each tie at home. No teams are seeded and there is no country protection. The winners and runners-up of the same group in the Champions League path cannot be drawn against each other, with any other restrictions announced ahead of the draw.
- The quarter-final, semi-final and final draws are open. The semi-finals and final will be held at Colovray Stadium, Nyon.
Contenders
Group winners: Ajax (NED), Atalanta (ITA), Bayern München (GER), Benfica (POR), Internazionale Milano (ITA), Juventus (ITA), Liverpool (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP)
Play-off winners: Atlético Madrid (ESP), Crvena zvezda (SRB), Derby County (ENG), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Lyon (FRA), Midtjylland (DEN), Rennes (FRA), Salzburg (AUT)
Teams from same group
Group B: Bayern & Crvena zvezda
Group C: Atalanta & Dinamo
Group D: Juventus & Atlético
Group E: Liverpool & Salzburg
Group G: Benfica & Lyon
- Real Madrid are the only side to have reached this round in all seven editions after Barcelona's group-stage exit; Atlético are there for the sixth time.
- Real Madrid are also hoping to become the first team to reach six quarter-finals (they share the current record of five with Barcelona and Chelsea). Benfica could equal the present mark having got through four times.
- Real Madrid can equal Barcelona and Chelsea's record of four appearances in the four-team Nyon finals. Benfica (2014 and 2017 runners-up) and Sazburg (2017 winners) also have finals experience.
- No teams from Croatia, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands or Serbia have previously reached the Nyon finals.
- Liverpool hope to be a record sixth different English quarter-finalist.
- None of last season's final four (Porto, Chelsea, Barcelona and Hoffenheim) have made it through; Dinamo, Lyon, Midtjylland and Real Madrid all lost in the 2019 quarter-finals while Liverpool (to Dinamo), Atlético (to Real Madrid) and Ajax (to Lyon) fell in the round of 16.
- Salzburg (2017 champions) are the only former winners left in the competition having beaten holders Porto on penalties in the play-offs.
- Crvena zvezda are the first Serbian team to reach the round of 16.
- Atalanta, Derby and Rennes are through on their competition debuts.
- Juventus are also in the round of 16 for the first time; Bayern and Inter can make the quarter-finals for the first time.
Round dates
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon
Final: 20 April, Nyon