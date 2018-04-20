Where to watch the Youth League final

The 2017/18 UEFA Youth League final will be played out on television sets not just in Europe but throughout the world courtesy of UEFA's broadcast partners.

The number and spread of territories in which the action is being screened – countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean will show matches – reflects the growing popularity and stature of an Under-19 competition in its fifth season.

Four games each week over the course of the season have been centrally produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and via the UEFA.tv channel on YouTube, with highlights to follow in all territories.

Broadcast partners



Balkans and Kosovo (Arena Sport) – Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, FYR Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo

Belgium and Luxembourg (Proximus) – Belgium, Luxembourg

Caribbean (ESPN) – Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, St Eustatius

French-speaking territories (Canal+) – France, Andorra, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, Monaco, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Switzerland, Wallis and, Futuna

Georgia (Silk Sport)

Germany (Sport1)

Greece (COSMOTE)

Indian subcontinent (Sony Six) – India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Israel (The Sports Channel)

Italy (Mediaset) – Italy, San Marino, Vatican City

Latin America (ESPN) – Argentina, Ascension Island, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela

Netherlands (Ziggo Sport) – Netherlands, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Sint Maarten, St Eustatius

Poland (nc+)

Portugal (Sport TV)

Russia (Match TV)

Scandinavia, Finland and Baltics (Viasat) – Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden

Spain (beIN Sports, Mediapro) – Spain, Andorra

Sub-Saharan Africa, English speaking (Supersport) – Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DR Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, St Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar, Zimbabwe

Sub-Saharan Africa, French speaking – Canal+Afrique Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DR Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo

Turkey (TTNET)

Ukraine (Media Group Ukraine)

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland (BT Sport) – United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland