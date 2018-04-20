Where to watch the Youth League final
Friday 20 April 2018
The UEFA Youth League final between Chelsea and Barcelona will be screened around the world thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and live-streamed in our MatchCentre in unsold markets.
The 2017/18 UEFA Youth League final will be played out on television sets not just in Europe but throughout the world courtesy of UEFA's broadcast partners.
The number and spread of territories in which the action is being screened – countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean will show matches – reflects the growing popularity and stature of an Under-19 competition in its fifth season.
Four games each week over the course of the season have been centrally produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and via the UEFA.tv channel on YouTube, with highlights to follow in all territories.
Broadcast partners
Balkans and Kosovo (Arena Sport) – Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, FYR Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo
Belgium and Luxembourg (Proximus) – Belgium, Luxembourg
Caribbean (ESPN) – Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, St Eustatius
French-speaking territories (Canal+) – France, Andorra, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, Monaco, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Switzerland, Wallis and, Futuna
Georgia (Silk Sport)
Germany (Sport1)
Greece (COSMOTE)
Indian subcontinent (Sony Six) – India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Israel (The Sports Channel)
Italy (Mediaset) – Italy, San Marino, Vatican City
Latin America (ESPN) – Argentina, Ascension Island, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela
Netherlands (Ziggo Sport) – Netherlands, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Sint Maarten, St Eustatius
Poland (nc+)
Portugal (Sport TV)
Russia (Match TV)
Scandinavia, Finland and Baltics (Viasat) – Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden
Spain (beIN Sports, Mediapro) – Spain, Andorra
Sub-Saharan Africa, English speaking (Supersport) – Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DR Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, St Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar, Zimbabwe
Sub-Saharan Africa, French speaking – Canal+Afrique Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DR Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo
Turkey (TTNET)
Ukraine (Media Group Ukraine)
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland (BT Sport) – United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland